LeBron James (Rest) to Sit Out Lakers’ Preseason Finale

LeBron James will sit out the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale on Friday at Golden State, giving the 19-time All-Star a week’s rest between games heading into the regular-season opener Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James, who turns 40 on Dec. 30, was held out of the Lakers’ exhibition game Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. The four-time MVP is set to enter his 22nd NBA season, tying Vince Carter for the most in league history.

“DNP-old,” Lakers coach JJ Redick joked about James’ reason for sitting out during his pregame interview Thursday. “Taking it out of [Gregg Popovich’s] book.”

Redick was referring to the San Antonio Spurs coach listing a then-36-year-old Tim Duncan as out for being “old” when his team was playing three games in four nights during the 2013-14 season.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in three preseason games

The Lakers went 1-2 in preseason games with James. The six-time All-Defensive member finished the preseason with averages of 12 points on 46.9% shooting from the floor, 57.1% from 3-point range, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 18.5 minutes over three contests.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Redick had originally hoped to use Thursday as an extended dress rehearsal and allow for players to rest Friday in San Francisco on the second night of a back-to-back. However, those plans are now changed since James and Rui Hachimura (calf tightness) sat out against the Suns.

“I think you have to look at all of the factors and you don’t often get to live in an idealized world in this league, and that’s OK,” Redick said. “You don’t get to live out things exactly the way you want in this league very often, and that’s fine.

“We did have a dress rehearsal — game-day shootaround, film session, all of that — today. And we’ll do the same for our pregame. It’s just the first time we’ve done that all preseason. “So, we’ve still gotten to do some stuff we’ve wanted to do.”

James is 1,364 points shy of reaching 50,000 career points

Last season, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists at the age of 39. No other player has ever posted those numbers after their 10th season.

In the Lakers’ 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on March 31, James also joined Jordan as the only NBA players with multiple games of 40 points or more after turning 39.

James has done so twice now at his age. Jordan, who played until he was 40, did it three times. Additionally, the Lakers star matched his season high with 40 points and tied his career high with nine 3-pointers.

Furthermore, James is 1,364 points shy of reaching 50,000 career points. His career total includes both the regular season and the playoffs across his 22-year career.

Through 1,492 career NBA regular-season games (1,490 starts), James has amassed 40,474 points. In 54 postseason games, he has also totaled 8,162 points, bringing his career total to 48,636 total points.