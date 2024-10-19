Nuggets Negotiating With Aaron Gordon About Possible Extension

The Denver Nuggets have had some tough decisions to make this offseason. They lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic, but also signed Jamal Murray to a max extension for four years and $207.8 million. Things are not about to get easier as they are reportedly trying to sign Aaron Gordon to a contract extension.

“From what I understand, they are negotiating with Aaron Gordon,” said Brian Windhorst on Friday’s episode of The Hoop Collective. “Aaron Gordon was eligible for a four-year, $150 million-ish contract extension. They haven’t handed out that offer, otherwise he would have signed it. From what I understand, they are negotiating and they’re hopeful of getting him at less than what would be his quote, unquote max. “We’ll see if that get that done, but I think they’re trying to do a negotiation there.”

Gordon has been instrumental to Denver’s recent success as a utility power forward. There is a reason the team is desperate to sign him without handicapping their financial future.

Denver Nuggets Negotiating With Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon’s Importance to Denver

When the Nuggets traded for Gordon back in 2021, it was the perfect move. He was the perfect fit for Nikola Jokic and company and instantly elevated them to contender status. Gordon is adept enough to play in the dunkers spot and catch lobs from Nikola Jokic while still being a reliable playmaker. On top of this, he usually guards the opposing team’s most athletic frontcourt player. Considering this, it is clear why he is vital to Denver’s future. Gordon may not be the most important player for the Nuggets. That title clearly goes to Nikola Jokic. However, a legitimate argument could be made that the Nuggets become a second-tier team without Aaron Gordon’s presence.

Can the Nuggets Make Their Way Back to the Title Picture?

While there are concerns about the Nuggets losing key pieces over the past couple of seasons, they will still be a title contender. Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world for a reason. This is the same player that almost single-handedly defeated Team USA, one of the best teams ever assembled, in the Summer Olympics. With him still in his prime, anything is possible for the Denver Nuggets, regardless of personnel. While the Nuggets look different from their championship squad from two seasons ago, do not be surprised if they play with a significant chip on their shoulder. Especially with the core four of Jokic, Murray, Porter, and Gordon still on the roster.