Victor Wembanyama explains why he’s lost respect for certain NBA players

There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that the current Rookie of the Year was the biggest surprise of the 2023-24 campaign, as Victor Wembanyama exceeded everyone’s expectations with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Now that he’s finally proven himself, the Spurs center has opened up about his adaptation in the league.

The 20-year-old has given many insights that might surprise many, not only talking about basketball at the biggest stages, but also his perception over many NBA players. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he was asked about what surprised him the most during his first season.

“In a good and bad way, it’s how the best in the game are,” he offered a candid reflection. “In a good way, some of them are really impressive and inspiring in the way they approach the game every night.”

However, it seems that his surprises weren’t all good, as he felt disappointed after learning how some athletes act outside of the game. “But others that I used to like, now it’s like I’m just not sure they deserve it. Like they don’t seem like they put as much work in as I thought,” Wemby shared.

His answer provoked the interviewer to ask further into what active players does he still admire, and Victor had no issue in responding. “Some of the guys I’ve been watching growing up, I’m not disappointed but I’m like ‘Argh… That’s it?’” the French star said, trying not to name drop.

“But some of them, like KD (Kevin Durant). I’ve got to know Rudy (Gobert) even more with the national team; I know their work ethic, how they view the game, and it’s really inspiring and I want to do the same,” he then added.

That San Antonio big man talked about his summer, where his nation lost the Olympic final 98-87 against Team USA. He explained why the NBA title isn’t his biggest priority. “Olympic gold medal would mean the most right now because you can win way less in a career,” he expressed. “It’s much more rare.”

Rumors are surrounding the San Antonio camp suggesting that some players don’t want to involve Wembanyama in offense

Even though he was clearly the Spurs’ best player last season, sources around the Texan team have suggested that not everyone inside their roster is delighted by his game. These rumors started by the end of this past campaign, and have only intensified during the summer, as Wemby had no choice but to address them. “Of course, I’ve heard of it, but it’s never been close to reality,” he started out.

“I needed time to figure out how I want to play and how I need to play for a team and I guess everyone needed time to figure out how to play with me… No, there’s nobody on that team that doesn’t want to pass me the ball, there’s nobody I don’t want to pass the ball to,” he said at the start of the year.

In a recent match against Miami, Victor was seen visibly frustrated at his teammates for not passing the ball to him. In this case, it was Harrison Barnes who held on to the ball for so long, he ended up losing it. This is why fans took their thoughts to social media, saying “How he not see him, Wemby is literally seven foot five with his shoes on?”

“Barnes knew he blew it. Even showed it in the lack of confidence he showed in that pass that was a turnover,” another wrote on X, while a third added, “Barnes doesn’t seem to offer much of anything when he is on the court. I hope his play improves or move him to a reserve roll.”