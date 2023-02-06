Home » news » Phoenix Suns Ready To Pursue Brooklyns Kevin Durant If Hes Made Available In The Future

Main Page

Phoenix Suns Ready To Pursue Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant If He’s Made Available In The Future

Updated 2 hours ago on
3 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Nets Kevin Durant says NBA games are all that matter for league growth

In just one year, the Brooklyn Nets had James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant all request a trade from the team. Durant is the last man standing after the Nets trade Irving to the Dallas Mavericks yesterday. With the trade deadline ending this Thursday at 3:00pm EST, some are speculating Durant’s future with the team after Brooklyn’s latest blockbuster move. That’s why the Phoenix Suns are ready to pursue Durant if he were to become available. 

The Brooklyn Nets have drastically changed in such a short amount of time. Irving and Harden are gone and Durant is the last piece that is holding any hope for Brooklyn’s future alive. Durant is currently sidelined with an MCL injury and now questions about his future are arising once again.

Without the rumors having any legitimacy to them, Phoenix has already thrown their hat in the ring for Durant is he were to become available. New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+2200) to win the Finals after the Kyrie Irving trade.

The Suns are interested in Durant if he ever becomes available

Brooklyn’s former duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving only played 74 career games together, not even a full season. Durant is still currently sidelined with an MCL injury and now the Suns have their eye on Durant. Phoenix tried making a trade for Kyrie Irving that would have sent Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and multiple picks to the Suns.

KD has currently missed the last 12 games in a row with the MCL injury and the hope is that he’ll return sometime before the all-star break which is now less than two weeks away. In 39 games played this season, Durant is averaging a team-leading (29.7) points, along with (6.7) rebounds, (5.3) assists, and (1.5) blocks per game.

You can’t blame Durant if he did in fact want to leave the Nets after this season. He came to Brooklyn to pair up with Kyrie Irving and then James Harden joined. They had one playoff run together and then the team has had two blockbuster trade in the past two trade deadlines. His time in Brooklyn has been anything but reliable in terms on the teams stability and it’s not all his fault.

The Nets have big decisions to make about the teams future. There is still plenty of time left before the trade deadline and who knows if Brooklyn are done making moves. From the Harden and Irving trades, the Nets have plenty of draft capital and could look to add another piece if they still think they have a championship caliber roster after the Irving trade.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now