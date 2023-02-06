Phoenix Suns Ready To Pursue Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant If He’s Made Available In The Future

In just one year, the Brooklyn Nets had James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant all request a trade from the team. Durant is the last man standing after the Nets trade Irving to the Dallas Mavericks yesterday. With the trade deadline ending this Thursday at 3:00pm EST, some are speculating Durant’s future with the team after Brooklyn’s latest blockbuster move. That’s why the Phoenix Suns are ready to pursue Durant if he were to become available.

The Brooklyn Nets have drastically changed in such a short amount of time. Irving and Harden are gone and Durant is the last piece that is holding any hope for Brooklyn’s future alive. Durant is currently sidelined with an MCL injury and now questions about his future are arising once again.

Without the rumors having any legitimacy to them, Phoenix has already thrown their hat in the ring for Durant is he were to become available. New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+2200) to win the Finals after the Kyrie Irving trade.

The Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should he become available, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

The Suns are interested in Durant if he ever becomes available

Brooklyn’s former duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving only played 74 career games together, not even a full season. Durant is still currently sidelined with an MCL injury and now the Suns have their eye on Durant. Phoenix tried making a trade for Kyrie Irving that would have sent Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and multiple picks to the Suns.

KD has currently missed the last 12 games in a row with the MCL injury and the hope is that he’ll return sometime before the all-star break which is now less than two weeks away. In 39 games played this season, Durant is averaging a team-leading (29.7) points, along with (6.7) rebounds, (5.3) assists, and (1.5) blocks per game.

You can’t blame Durant if he did in fact want to leave the Nets after this season. He came to Brooklyn to pair up with Kyrie Irving and then James Harden joined. They had one playoff run together and then the team has had two blockbuster trade in the past two trade deadlines. His time in Brooklyn has been anything but reliable in terms on the teams stability and it’s not all his fault.

The Nets have big decisions to make about the teams future. There is still plenty of time left before the trade deadline and who knows if Brooklyn are done making moves. From the Harden and Irving trades, the Nets have plenty of draft capital and could look to add another piece if they still think they have a championship caliber roster after the Irving trade.