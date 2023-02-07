Nets’ Cam Thomas Is The Youngest Player Since LeBron James To Have Back-To-Back 44+Point Games

The post Kyrie Irving era began yesterday for the Brooklyn Nets as they hosted the LA Clippers. It was a back and forth game for most of the night and the Nets are trying to figure out how their new rotation is going to work. Kevin Durant is set to have an injury update at some point today and the Nets need him back soon. However, one role player on the team had stepped up in the last two game and is proving his value and then some to the team.

Second-year pro Cam Thomas has been on fire his last two games. He’s scored 91 points combined in those games and hit a new career-high 47 points after setting a career-high 44 points last Friday. Thomas was quoted saying that he’s always had this type of offensive package and it’s were seeing it now as his playing time increases.

His 47 points were not enough to stop the Clippers late in the fourth and the Nets lost 124-116. New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+2200) to win the Finals this season.

Cam Thomas tonight: 47 PTS

4 REB

3 AST

7 Threes Back-to-back 40 pieces 👀 pic.twitter.com/ei08v96rOc — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2023

Cam Thomas has back-to-back 44+ point games for the Brooklyn Nets

Thomas made his third-overall career start for the Nets last night and had another legendary performance. In the loss to the Clippers last night he had 47/4/3 in 39 minutes played. He also drained a career-high seven three’s in one game and was hitting big shots for Brooklyn all night much like he did last Friday.

The beauty of the NBA is truly the next man up mentality and that’s the approach that Thomas is taking with the Nets. He was behind Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, and even Edmond Sumner at times in the rotation this season. With Irving now on the Dallas Mavericks, Thomas’ role has now gotten larger and he’s taking full advantage of his chance.

In the first half he drained five three’s and had 22 points. His back-to-back 44+ point games make his the youngest player since LeBron James to do so. Thomas was not too impressed when being compared to games and comically said he’s more of a Kobe guy.

“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” – Cam Thomas

One thing that he’s done to elevate his game this season is becoming a consistent shooter from deep. In his rookie season he shot just 27 percent from deep and has skyrocketed that all the way to 44 percent in his sophomore campaign.

"I didn't know it'd be another 40, but I knew I'd probably have a great game again. Kudos to the guys for believing in me and letting me make decisions down the stretch. I have to make a little bit better decisions down the stretch" – Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/EQloR6lUcR — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 7, 2023

In no way is Cam Thomas going to replace what Kyrie Irving did for the Nets. Irving is one of the most gifted scorers the league has ever seen but Thomas can be a breathe of fresh air that Brooklyn may need going forward. The Nets biggest goal heading into this offseason is going to try and build a team that Kevin Durant will still want to be a part of.