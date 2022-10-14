Stephen A. Smith predicts Kyrie Irving to join Lakers next year

Kyrie Irving has been a polarizing figure this off-season. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has made several puzzling comments and re-signed with the Nets for at least the coming year. However, Stephen A. Smith predicts that a change of scenery for Kyrie is in the cards sooner rather than later.

The Brooklyn Nets have had a stressful summer. Not only did it look like they may lose Kyrie for a time, but Kevin Durant also demanded a trade. He eventually rescinded the trade offer, but the fact remains that dysfunction exists in the Nets’ locker room. Brooklyn is still considered one of the favorites to win the title this coming season, but many will watch how the stars co-exist as the season progresses. With all of this in mind, Stephen A. Smith claims that this very well will be Kyrie’s last season in a Nets jersey. The possibility of a Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reunion is still in the mix according to the ESPN analyst.

Kyrie Irving Could Join Lakers Next Season

Kyrie Irving the Player

Irving has made several controversial comments. Many of his opinions have not made him many friends as well. Regardless, he is still one of the best players in the league and is one of the craftiest guards of all time. His handles are in the same realm as players like Allen Iverson and Tim Hardaway. For the right price, many teams would still tolerate Kyrie due to his greatness on the court.

For his career, Irving is averaging 23.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.8 total rebounds per game. On top of that, he is also averaging a career field goal percentage of 47.0 percent coupled with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3 percent. Kyrie also possesses a career player efficiency rating of 22.4. His basketball resume also speaks for itself. At the end of the day, Irving is still a one-time champion, seven-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA Team member, and a former All-Star Game MVP. A player with these types of accolades and this play style would be an ideal match for the ailing Los Angeles Lakers, so it makes sense why Stephen A. Smith is making this prediction. After all, it would not be the first time LeBron and Kyrie teamed up to compete for a title.

The Kyrie and LeBron Connection

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James helped the Cavaliers win their first title in the 2016 season. Kyrie, LeBron, and Kevin Love formed a solid star trio. While LeBron and Kyrie’s relationship has been rocky, the two joining forces again in the future has been a rumor since this summer. While Stephen A. Smith is not always correct, the fact remains he has several NBA connections. If there is smoke, there most likely is fire when it comes to his reports.

“This is it. Barring a trade before the trading deadline, this is [Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s] last season together. They’re not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie’s not re-signing with Brooklyn. … He is trying to go to Los Angeles. That’s what he was trying to do over the summer. That’s what he’s trying to do now. He knows that he’s got to get through this season. Whether they win or lose, Kyrie is pretty much gone.”

The Lakers could get Russell Westbrook off their books next year. That would leave a void at the point guard spot, a spot that Kyrie would be a much better fit for the LeBron-led Lakers. A trio of LeBron, Kyrie, and Anthony Davis is a better fit than the current trio of Westbrook, LeBron, and Davis. There is still a whole season to play, but do not discount Stephen A. Smith’s prediction.