Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request one week ago, but multiple sources suggests that the two-time Finals MVP will still get moved before the February 2023 deadline.

Hundreds of NBA fans on social media have been calling this for weeks. For die-hard Nets fans, this news should come as no surprise.

Getting down to brass tacks, Durant will likely be playing for a different team before the mid-point of the 2022-23 season. FS1 analyst Ric Bucher also seems to think so.

One anonymous Eastern Conference G.M. told Fox Sports, “I think he’ll still get moved by the trade deadline if it doesn’t go well.”

“That may have been part of the deal, a soft agreement that they’ll move him if it’s not working,” continued the unnamed source.

Another unknown Eastern Conference executive mentioned, “I think it’s temporary, based on whether they win or lose. Those two [Durant and Irving] will start barking and want to get out of there.”

Kevin Durant trade still likely before February 2023 deadline

Team executives hesitated to trade with the Nets because of G.M. Sean Marks’ high demands. “I don’t want to put my best offer out there now when I’m calling them,” explained Marks.

“I want them to call us. The second time around, if KD says, ‘Get me the f—k out of here,’ that’s when they’ll be calling. That’s when I want to be a buyer.”

However, not every team is interested in Kevin Durant. It has more to do with his attitude and ego. Earlier this month, the four-time scoring champ demanded the front office to fire Marks and head coach Steve Nash. So, the report made Durant look like the bad guy.

Not one billionaire sports owner will ever tolerate getting bossed around.

Of course, another unnamed source told Fox Sports, “I’ll take him in a heartbeat, because he gives you a chance [to compete at a high level]. But as a person? He’s a major risk.”

Furthermore, let it be known right now that Kevin Durant could be off the Nets in a matter of months. A desperate team will eventually throw Marks multiple first-round draft picks and at least one notable superstar. The question is a matter of when, not if.

Plus, it’s clear the Nets need Durant more than Durant needs the Nets. Then again, maybe the wounds are healed. But if there’s still friction within the organization, it adds weight to this story.

Ever since the 14-year veteran rescinded his trade request, according to BetOnline oddsmakers, the team moved up to +750 odds of winning the 2023 NBA championship.

With Kevin Durant, the Nets have the fourth-best odds behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors of winning the title next season.

The NBA trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is February 10, 2023.