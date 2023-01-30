Milwaukee Bucks Given Permission To Meet With Jae Crowder Ahead Of The Trade Deadline

Phoenix’s Jae Crowder has not played a single game yet this season and the 32 year old is trying to find a new home before the trade deadline. A number of teams are interested in adding Crowder as he’s a veteran who’s made deep playoff runs and knows what it takes to win big games. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks were given permission to speak with Crowder ahead of the trade deadline coming up.

Reports say that Milwaukee and Phoenix are looking for a third team to help facilitate a three-team trade centered around Jae Crowder. With the Suns granting the Bucks permission to speak with him, it makes the talks a bit more serious now.

A deal is expected to be worked out at some point, buy they still have until the 2/9 deadline to make it happen.

It’s looking like the Bucks may be where Jae Crowder finally ends up

According to Shams Charania, “multiple” teams have interest in adding Crowder like Atlanta and Miami. Charania had this to report in detail on the matter.

“The Bucks are believed to be the only team that has received permission to visit one-on-one with Crowder, those sources have also indicated,” – Shams Charania

He is drawing interest from teams that plan on being in the playoffs down the line and want to make a deep run. Crowder made back-to-back NBA Finals appearances, with the Heat in ’19 and the Suns in ’20, but lost both series. Still, he is seen a piece that can help lift a team to be a championship contender.

That’s where the Milwaukee Bucks come into play. Trade proposals from the Bucks for Crowder have already included Serge Ibaka, George Hill, Jordan Nwora, and second-round picks. Thirty-two year old Crowder has not played a game yet this season and is hoping to find a new home that will value what he can bring to that roster.