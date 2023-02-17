Kevin Durant Officially Introduced By The Phoenix Suns, Gets Emotional On Speaking About His Time In Brooklyn

It might not feel real just yet as we haven’t seen Kevin Durant play for Phoenix yet, but the team officially introduced him yesterday. He find’s himself in the Western Conference once again to be one of the top title contenders this season, at least on paper. In his introductory press conference yesterday, Durant got emotional when speaking on his time with the Nets. He said they helped him through a tough time in his career.

The blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world as a whole as the only people to know of the deal going on were the Nets and Suns. Usually an NBA insider hints at what they think might be happening as they have sources leak information to them. That was not the case in the trade between Brooklyn and Phoenix.

Durant and the Suns are fifth in the Western Conference right now with a 32-28 record. All intentions are for him to return shortly after the all-star break. Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+450) to win the Finals this season.

Kevin Durant is asked how he would sum up his time in Brooklyn, which is met with boos from Suns fans. An emotional Durant: "I built a family over there. They're always going to be a part of my journey…I love those guys." pic.twitter.com/ZJY5CgYlXi — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 16, 2023

Durant “thinks we have all the pieces” to win a championship in Phoenix

It was a roller-coaster ride in the four seasons that Kevin Durant played for the Brooklyn Nets. The trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden played just 16 games together in Brooklyn. Kyrie and KD played just 74 games together, not even a full season.

Durant even mentioned that when he was asked about his time with the Nets. He knows that their superstars did not see the court enough to be able to be the championship contender they intended on being. Additionally, the two-time NBA champ also mentioned how he made a family with the Nets organization and that they will always be a part of his journey.

Getting emotional when speaking about the four years he spent in Brooklyn, Durant had this to say to the media.

“I get emotional talking about them because that was a special four years in my career, coming off an Achilles [injury]. They helped me through a lot, so I don’t have anything [bad to say].” – Kevin Durant

He also mentioned how his time in Brooklyn came to an end when Irving was traded. It was hard for Durant to want to stay with the team at that point because he felt like they didn’t have a clear identity. Regardless, he’s on the Suns now and will be battling with the best teams in the West to get back to the NBA Finals.