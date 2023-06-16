NBA Rumors: Suns to add Nets forward Yuta Watanabe?

One of the latest NBA rumors on social media pertains to the Phoenix Suns’ interest in signing Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe. For two logical reasons: Watanabe is an unrestricted free agent, and he’s Kevin Durant’s former teammate.

“Watanabe had a breakout year in Brooklyn, shooting 44.4 percent from 3, but the Nets’ crowd at the forward position makes it seem unlikely he’s back,” wrote John Hollinger of The Athletic.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Suns hold fifth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks.

“A solid defender with a limited offensive repertoire beyond the catch-and-shoot game, Watanabe would be a good pickup as a fourth forward who can fill in at either spot, although he’s probably more comfortable at the three,” Hollinger added.

“One obvious place to look for him on a minimum deal would be Phoenix. The Suns will likely need to sign several minimum deals to fill out their roster this summer, and Watanabe could be reunited with Kevin Durant and again play off him for open 3s.”

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns could sign Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe, Kevin Durant’s former teammate

In 58 appearances with Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season, Yuta Watanabe averaged career highs of 5.6 points and 16 minutes per game. Along with logging 2.4 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-9 forward also shot 49.1% from the floor and a career-best 44.4% beyond the arc.

Watanabe tied Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon for fourth place in 3-point shooting percentage this past season. Memphis Grizzlies’ Luke Kennard (49.4%) led the NBA in 3-point accuracy, followed by Celtics’ Al Horford (44.6%), and Suns’ Damion Lee (44.5%).

In the Nets’ 109-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 17, Watanabe scored a season-high 20 points in 29 minutes off the bench. He finished 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4%) from 3-point range while tallying seven boards and two assists.

Both the Nets and Suns finished the 2022-23 season with a 45-37 record. But Brooklyn ended its campaign sixth overall in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Phoenix placed fourth in the West after a few ups and downs. Things took a turn for the worse in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Phoenix lost the Western Conference semifinals in six games to the Denver Nuggets. The Suns fired then-head coach Monty Williams, who finished 194-115 (.628) in the regular season and 27-19 (.587) in the playoffs with the team.

Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel would succeed Williams as the Suns’ 21st head coach in franchise history. Of the two contenders, the Suns have higher odds of winning next season’s NBA championship. It makes sense for Yuta Watanabe to sign with Phoenix.

