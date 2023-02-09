Nets expected to trade Jae Crowder ahead of deadline

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to trade former Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 p.m. ET deadline. Early Thursday morning, Phoenix traded Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-rounders, and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Kevin Durant and TJ Warren.

Brooklyn will receive unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. Therefore, Nets G.M. Sean Marks could very well package Crowder in with multiple picks to entice teams today. But the clock is ticking. The trade deadline is just hours away.

According to some NBA betting sites, the Nets now have 14th-ranked odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today's 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

After trading away Kyrie Irving and Durant, the Nets now have trade exceptions of $7.9 million, $5.0 million, $2.5 million, and three between $1.7 million and $1.8 million. The $2.5 million and one of the smaller exceptions expire Friday.

In November 2020, Crowder signed a three-year, $29 million contract with Phoenix. He’s in the final year of his deal. Despite missing every game, the 10-year veteran is earning $10,183,800 this season.

Brooklyn Nets will likely explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of Thursday’s deadline

During the 2022 offseason, Crowder agreed to sit out this season until Suns G.M. James Jones found a suitable trade partner. However, it seems Brooklyn might not be his final destination. The Nets want to explore potential trade scenarios to help win a blockbuster deal.

In 67 starts this Phoenix last season, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steal per game. The veteran wing also shot 39.9% from the floor and 34.8% outside the arc.

FULL TRADE DETAILS: Nets receive:

Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Jae Crowder

4 1st-round picks

Pick swap Suns receive:

Kevin Durant

TJ Warren UNREAL. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/BWcuTTRckJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 9, 2023

Additionally, the forward scored a season-high 19 points against the San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 6, 2021), Toronto Raptors (Jan. 11, 2022), and Milwaukee Bucks (March 6, 2022).

Of course, during the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Crowder logged 19 points in Game 3 of the Suns’ 103-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. When healthy, the 32-year-old will benefit any contender’s frontcourt.