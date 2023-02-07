Raptors And Nets Engaged In Trade Talks Surrounding Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, And Nic Claxton

One team who’s had a number of their players rumored in trade all season are the Toronto Raptors. Reports of head coach Nick Nurse losing the locker room and players being unhappy with the teams future have all escalated the situation. Toronto’s front office came out and said publicly that they’ll be waiting closer to the trade deadline to see what they can get for some of their star players. Reaching out to the Raptors with interest in a trade are the Brooklyn Nets.

After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the Nets might not be finished just yet in the trade market. NBA insiders have reported that the Nets have interest in trading for Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and the Raptors are coveting Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton.

We saw Nets GM Sean Marks make a blockbuster trade just hours before the deadline last season and don’t be surprised to see him do that again. NBA betting sites have the Nets at (+2200) to win the Finals this season.

The Nets and Raptors have discussed a Pascal Siakam trade, per @MikeAScotto The Raptors are interested in Nic Claxton Ben Simmons and several first-round draft picks have also been discussed in trade conversations pic.twitter.com/WJ9ud9BdSq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2023

Could the Raptors and Nets make a blockbuster trade before the deadline is over?

As reported by NBA insider Marc Stein, the Raptors and Nets are engaged in trade discussions involving a few players. The Raptors are interested in Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton who is having a breakout season in 2022-23. Reports go all the way back to last years trade deadline where Toronto reportedly offered a first-round pick for Claxton but the Nets refused the trade.

They’re still keeping an eye on the 23 year old who still has so much untapped potential. Claxton leads the league in blocks (2.6) per game and field goal percentage (.732) this season. He’s taken on a bigger role for the Nets this season and has proved to be a valuable member of the team and Toronto obviously see’s the same.

Brooklyn are interested in the Raptors one-time all-star and former NBA champ, Pascal Siakam. In year seven in the NBA he’s still finding ways to improve his game and is averaging a career-high in points (24.7) and assists (6.2) per game this season.

Shams Charania mentioned that Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are one of his biggest candidates to be traded 👀 pic.twitter.com/D6LBlCLglz — RaptorsDan (@Raptorsdan) February 6, 2023

Siakam could fit a role that the Nets don’t seem to have on their team. Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons are very limited in shooting jump shots and three-pointers. He’s leading the league in minutes per game for the second-straight season and coming to Brooklyn could decrease his usage rate drastically. The Raptors 28 year old PF has the ability to stretch the floor and knock down shots that Claxton or Simmons would never take or even be able to make.

Additionally, Ben Simmons name is being brought up in a possible trade as well. Reports say that Simmons and several first-round picks could be up for trade if they find the right deal with the Raptors. The biggest part of all these deals is always making it work financially. When team trade for players, they often take on their contracts and that requires a number of moves to be made.

Ben Simmons is owed $78.23 million over the next two seasons and Pascal Siakam is owed $37.9 million next year.