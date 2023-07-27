Since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons has rarely been on the court. He was out the entire 2021-22 season due to a holdout and back injury. Simmons only played 42 games for the Nets last season and the back injuries continued to give him issues. Heading into 2023-24, NBA insiders say that Simmons is the healthiest he’s been since 2021, expected to reach the former all-star level with Brooklyn.

Before his time in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons was an all-star point forward for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, is a two-time all-defensive selection, and a three-time all-star. All that success came with the Sixers and Simmons has yet to reach that level of play with the Nets.

These off-season updates are not something new for Simmons. There have been numerous videos over the years of Simmons working on his jump shot. It has yet to translate to the court. Brooklyn traded for the former #1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft with all intention of his being the player he was with Philly. He’ll look to do that in the 2023-24 season with Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons is as healthy he’s ever been since his final year with the 76ers, per @MarcJSpears “The expectation is he will fully resume his career at the level he has prior to leaving Philadelphia.” pic.twitter.com/e9uJTahJJB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2023



Will Ben Simmons ever be the player that he once was with the Philadelphia 76ers?

For the Nets in the 2022-23 season, Ben Simmons played in 42 games and made 33 starts. He averaged a career-low in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and minutes per game. His last game played was on 2/15/23 and Simmons missed the final 24 regular season and 4 postseason games.

ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that Simmons is as healthy as he’s been since the 2020-21 season. Additionally, he said that Simmons is in the “final stage” of prep and has passed every “benchmark”. That’s a positive sign for the Nets, but they can’t be too sure. Simmons was supposed to be healthy heading into last season. It didn’t turn out that way with his lingering back injuries.

The 27-year-old has had well over 5 months to rest and rehab before the start of training camp. Spears also noted that Brooklyn could plan to use Simmons as their PG and primary ball-handler for next season. That would likely push Spencer Dinwiddie out of the starting lineup. If Simmons is playing at the level he’s reported to be at, it would be hard for the Nets to not have Simmons in the starting five. We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out for the Nets.