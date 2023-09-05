Home » news » James Harden Has Never Missed The Playoffs In His 14 Year Nba Career

Main Page

James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his 14-year NBA career

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 6 seconds ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his 14-year NBA career
USA Today Network

James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his entire 14-year NBA career. Harden, 34, was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State University.

The California native spent his first three seasons (2009-12) with OKC before getting traded to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2012-13 season. The 6-foot-5 guard played nine seasons (2012-21) with Houston.

The seven-time All-NBA member had three first-round exits with the Rockets.

In January 2021, Houston then traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. The 10-time All-Star was reunited with former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. Although, it was short-lived.

Of course, the Nets later dealt Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022. The three-time scoring champ almost completed two full seasons with Brooklyn. Check out Harden’s full playoff history below.

James Harden’s 14-year career NBA Playoffs history

Year

Age

NBA Team

Round

Opponent

W/L

2010

 20 Oklahoma City Thunder WC1 Los Angeles Lakers

L (2-4)

2011

 21 Oklahoma City Thunder WCF Dallas Mavericks L (1-4)

2012

 22 Oklahoma City Thunder FIN Miami Heat

L (1-4)

2013

 23 Houston Rockets WC1 Oklahoma City Thunder

L (2-4)

2014

 24 Houston Rockets WC1 Portland Trail Blazers

L (2-4)

2015

 25 Houston Rockets WCF Golden State Warriors

L (1-4)

2016

 26 Houston Rockets WC1 Golden State Warriors

L (1-4)

2017

 27 Houston Rockets WCS San Antonio Spurs

L (2-4)

2018

 28 Houston Rockets WCF Golden State Warriors

L 3-4)

2019

 29 Houston Rockets WCS Golden State Warriors

L (2-4)

2020

 30 Houston Rockets WCS Los Angeles Lakers

L (1-4)

2021

 31 Brooklyn Nets ECS Milwaukee Bucks

L (3-4)

2022

 32 Philadelphia 76ers ECS Miami Heat

L (2-4)

2023

 33 Philadelphia 76ers ECS Boston Celtics

L (3-4)

While James Harden has yet to win an NBA championship, at least he can say that he’s never missed the playoffs. Harden is among the 20 greatest NBA players to never win a ring, along with Elgin Baylor, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, Chris Paul, George Gervin, Steve Nash, Vince Carter, and others.

Harden is aiming to become the seventh player in league history to make the postseason in 15 straight seasons. If the Sixers make the playoffs next season, the former Net will join Karl Malone (19), Stockton (19), Tony Parker (17), Scottie Pippen (16), Robert Horry (16), and Clyde Drexler (15).

Horry retired with seven NBA championship rings (1994, 1995, 2000-02, 2005, 2007) won with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs over his 16-year career.

Instead of remaining on that top 20 list, James Harden would much rather win a championship soon.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now