James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his entire 14-year NBA career. Harden, 34, was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State University.

The California native spent his first three seasons (2009-12) with OKC before getting traded to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2012-13 season. The 6-foot-5 guard played nine seasons (2012-21) with Houston.

The seven-time All-NBA member had three first-round exits with the Rockets.

In January 2021, Houston then traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. The 10-time All-Star was reunited with former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. Although, it was short-lived.

Of course, the Nets later dealt Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022. The three-time scoring champ almost completed two full seasons with Brooklyn. Check out Harden’s full playoff history below.

James Harden’s 14-year career NBA Playoffs history

Year Age NBA Team Round Opponent W/L 2010 20 Oklahoma City Thunder WC1 Los Angeles Lakers L (2-4) 2011 21 Oklahoma City Thunder WCF Dallas Mavericks L (1-4) 2012 22 Oklahoma City Thunder FIN Miami Heat L (1-4) 2013 23 Houston Rockets WC1 Oklahoma City Thunder L (2-4) 2014 24 Houston Rockets WC1 Portland Trail Blazers L (2-4) 2015 25 Houston Rockets WCF Golden State Warriors L (1-4) 2016 26 Houston Rockets WC1 Golden State Warriors L (1-4) 2017 27 Houston Rockets WCS San Antonio Spurs L (2-4) 2018 28 Houston Rockets WCF Golden State Warriors L 3-4) 2019 29 Houston Rockets WCS Golden State Warriors L (2-4) 2020 30 Houston Rockets WCS Los Angeles Lakers L (1-4) 2021 31 Brooklyn Nets ECS Milwaukee Bucks L (3-4) 2022 32 Philadelphia 76ers ECS Miami Heat L (2-4) 2023 33 Philadelphia 76ers ECS Boston Celtics L (3-4)

While James Harden has yet to win an NBA championship, at least he can say that he’s never missed the playoffs. Harden is among the 20 greatest NBA players to never win a ring, along with Elgin Baylor, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, Chris Paul, George Gervin, Steve Nash, Vince Carter, and others.

Harden is aiming to become the seventh player in league history to make the postseason in 15 straight seasons. If the Sixers make the playoffs next season, the former Net will join Karl Malone (19), Stockton (19), Tony Parker (17), Scottie Pippen (16), Robert Horry (16), and Clyde Drexler (15).

Horry retired with seven NBA championship rings (1994, 1995, 2000-02, 2005, 2007) won with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs over his 16-year career.

Instead of remaining on that top 20 list, James Harden would much rather win a championship soon.

