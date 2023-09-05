Main Page
James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his 14-year NBA career
James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his entire 14-year NBA career. Harden, 34, was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State University.
The California native spent his first three seasons (2009-12) with OKC before getting traded to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2012-13 season. The 6-foot-5 guard played nine seasons (2012-21) with Houston.
The seven-time All-NBA member had three first-round exits with the Rockets.
In January 2021, Houston then traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. The 10-time All-Star was reunited with former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. Although, it was short-lived.
Of course, the Nets later dealt Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022. The three-time scoring champ almost completed two full seasons with Brooklyn. Check out Harden’s full playoff history below.
James Harden’s 14-year career NBA Playoffs history
|
Year
|
Age
|
NBA Team
|
Round
|
Opponent
|
W/L
|
2010
|20
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|WC1
|Los Angeles Lakers
|
L (2-4)
|
2011
|21
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|WCF
|Dallas Mavericks
|L (1-4)
|
2012
|22
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|FIN
|Miami Heat
|
L (1-4)
|
2013
|23
|Houston Rockets
|WC1
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|
L (2-4)
|
2014
|24
|Houston Rockets
|WC1
|Portland Trail Blazers
|
L (2-4)
|
2015
|25
|Houston Rockets
|WCF
|Golden State Warriors
|
L (1-4)
|
2016
|26
|Houston Rockets
|WC1
|Golden State Warriors
|
L (1-4)
|
2017
|27
|Houston Rockets
|WCS
|San Antonio Spurs
|
L (2-4)
|
2018
|28
|Houston Rockets
|WCF
|Golden State Warriors
|
L 3-4)
|
2019
|29
|Houston Rockets
|WCS
|Golden State Warriors
|
L (2-4)
|
2020
|30
|Houston Rockets
|WCS
|Los Angeles Lakers
|
L (1-4)
|
2021
|31
|Brooklyn Nets
|ECS
|Milwaukee Bucks
|
L (3-4)
|
2022
|32
|Philadelphia 76ers
|ECS
|Miami Heat
|
L (2-4)
|
2023
|33
|Philadelphia 76ers
|ECS
|Boston Celtics
|
L (3-4)
While James Harden has yet to win an NBA championship, at least he can say that he’s never missed the playoffs. Harden is among the 20 greatest NBA players to never win a ring, along with Elgin Baylor, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, Chris Paul, George Gervin, Steve Nash, Vince Carter, and others.
Harden is aiming to become the seventh player in league history to make the postseason in 15 straight seasons. If the Sixers make the playoffs next season, the former Net will join Karl Malone (19), Stockton (19), Tony Parker (17), Scottie Pippen (16), Robert Horry (16), and Clyde Drexler (15).
Horry retired with seven NBA championship rings (1994, 1995, 2000-02, 2005, 2007) won with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs over his 16-year career.
Instead of remaining on that top 20 list, James Harden would much rather win a championship soon.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his 14-year NBA career
- Team USA bounce back vs. Italy with amazing Mikal Bridges display and advance to World Cup Semifinals
- Bucks sign center Marques Bolden to a training camp deal
- When asked about Team USA, Jimmy Butler told the press he doesn’t care about the FIBA World Cup
- Only 13 NBA Players Have Career Averages Above 25 Points Per Game
-
Main Page 3 days ago
Ex-NBA star Kevin Johnson to open ‘Fixins Soul Kitchen’ restaurants in Denver, Detroit, and Oakland
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61
-
Main Page 3 days ago
10 NBA Records LeBron James Could Break In The 2023-24 Season
-
Main Page 7 days ago
Patrick Beverley says Celtics will not win a championship with Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo