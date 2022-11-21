Joel Embiid To Miss Next Two Games With A Left Mid-Foot Sprain

The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-8 this season and have won three of their last four games. Philly is currently third in the Atlantic Conference. All-star center Joe Embiid had been on a tear the last week and a half for the Sixers. Sadly, news came out today that Embiid is going to miss the next two games at least for the Sixers. He had scored 166 points in his last four games.

Joel Embiid is set to miss the Sixers next two games. They play on Tuesday on the road vs the Brooklyn Nets and then they’ll be back home on Friday to host the Charlotte Hornets. This will be a huge loss for Philly and it’s hard to replace Embiid with any other player. Philadelphia will rely have to rely on role players in their next two games.

NBA betting sites have the 76ers at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

76ers star Joel Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain and will miss the upcoming back-to-back games vs. Nets and Hornets. He will be re-evaluated in the coming days. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2022

Embiid to miss next two games for the 76ers with mid-foot sprain

In 12 games played so far in the 2022-23 season, Joe Embiid is averaging (32.2) points, (10.1) rebounds, and (1.8) blocks per game. He is tied with Steph Curry for second most points per game by any player this season. Injuries are starting to pileup quickly for the 76ers. On top of Embiid being out, Tyrese Maxey (foot) is out three-to-four weeks, James Harden (foot) is still ramping up to come back, and Tobias Harris is listed as day-to-day.

Tuesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets would have been the first time that Embiid would have had a chance to play against Ben Simmons. It won’t be his last chance, but you know that both sides would have loved to finally pay against the other on a different team. It’s also a revenge game for Seth Curry who was shipped over to Brooklyn in the Ben Simmons for James Harden trade last season. Look for Simmons and Curry to play a bit harder in this matchup.