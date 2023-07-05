Arguably the biggest move in the 2023 offseason is still yet to happen. Portland’s Damian Lillard requested a trade from the team over the weekend. His preferred destination is the Miami Heat. To facilitate this trade, insiders say it will be a three-team deal. Along with the Blazers and Heat, the Brooklyn Nets are involved. They want to ship out Ben Simmons a trade package if Miami or Portland would take him.

It’s been no secret this offseason that Damian Lillard has a real interest in joining the Heat. Portland and Miami need a third team to help facilitate the trade. That is where the Brooklyn Nets come into play. The Nets have been rather quiet in free agency.

General Manager Sean Marks is trying to acquire talent in Brooklyn through a trade. Ben Simmons has been more trouble than he was worth when the Nets acquired him. Shipping him off in a three-team deal would be an ideal scenario for Brooklyn.

Which team is the best fit for Ben Simmons if Brooklyn flips him in a 3-team trade involving Damian Lillard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OPjz6lZMBu — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 4, 2023

Ben Simmons was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers. In his time with Brooklyn, Simmons has been extremely underwhelming. That is why the Nets reportedly want to ship the former #1 pick to Miami or Portland this offseason.

The Blazers and Heat seem to have the framework of the deal, but nothing is certain. If the Heat do trade for Damian Lillard, Miami wants to get rid of Tyler Herro. He’s owed $120 million over the next four seasons in his contract that kicks in next year.

Miami does not want to pay a heavy luxury tax and that’s why Herro would likely be traded. That’s another reason why Simmons isn’t gaining too much traction in trade negotiations. He’s owed $37 million next season and then $40 million the season after that.

Simmons is simply not the player he used to be and is not worth that kind of money anymore. The Nets seem to be interested in acquiring Tyler Herro in this deal. Brooklyn trying to trade Simmons could be what’s holding up a deal from being signed. It’s not a shock that the Blazers and Heat are hesitant to trade for Simmons. He’s far from the three-time all-star that he was with the 76ers.