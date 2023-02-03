Ben Simmons Had An MRI On His Knee Today, Results Came Back Clean

The lure of Ben Simmons has fallen off quickly for the Brooklyn Nets as he continues to struggle finding his way. He’s already missed 14 games this season due to injuries, including the last three in a row for the Nets with knee soreness. Today, Simmons had an MRI done on his knee and the results came back clean which is a positive sign. However, how much longer will the Nets be able to play Simmons if he can’t score the ball like he used to.

For three seasons in a row Ben Simmons was an all-star with the Philadelphia 76ers, but something happened when he missed the entire 2021-22 season. He lost his confidence in himself and it’s affected the way he plays on offense. Brooklyn has some tough decisions to make when he returns back from injury.

When will Ben Simmons make his return back to the Nets?

In 37 games played and 32 stars this season, Ben Simmons is averaging a career-low (7.4) points, along with (6.5) rebounds, (6.4) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. He’s missed the last three games in a row for the Nets after exiting the game on 1/26 vs the Pistons early.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported today that Simmons hand an MRI done on his knee and the results came back clean. However, Simmons is still listed as doubtful to play tomorrow vs the Wizards. His biggest hurdle this season has been trying to find the rhythm and confidence to be a consistent scorer again.

You can watch Simmons play one game this season and can instantly see how reluctant he is to shoot the ball in the game. Brooklyn is not asking him to be a marksman from deep. Simmons passes up on layups and somewhat contested jump shots all the time for the Nets.

In four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers he averaged 11.6 field-goal attempts per game. In his first season playing fir the Nets that number has dropped to 5.9 attempts per game and that’s generous. He’s had 13 games this season with four or less points made. That’s over 1/3 of all his games played in 2022-23.