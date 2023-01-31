Brooklyn Nets fans booed the jumbotron at Barclays Center when Ben Simmons announced himself for “Meet the Nets,” prior to Monday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Simmons missed his second straight game due to left knee soreness. The Lakers were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but Brooklyn fans were more focused on the three-time All-Star’s absence.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Nets fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets.

Nets fans early to the arena just booed the Jumbotron when Ben Simmons announced himself for ‘Meet the Nets.’ Simmons is out with left knee soreness for the second straight game. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 31, 2023

Simmons has missed 13 games this season. While 10-plus games missed is normal for an NBA player, Nets fans were expecting a more admirable effort from the fifth-year guard. Of course, the LSU product missed all of last season due to a contract holdout, back injury, and mental health issues.

Through 37 appearances, Simmons is averaging career lows of 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.3 minutes per game this season. He’s also shooting 56.6% from the floor. Also, the 26-year-old is logging a career-high turnover percentage of 26.5%.

To add insult to injury, the Nets guard is averaging a career-low true shooting percentage of 56% and career-worst 14 player efficiency rating. Not to mention, his 14.7% usage percentage is a career low as well. Nothing has gone right for Simmons.

Additionally, Simmons has disappointed Nets fans to the point that many are rallying behind Kyrie Irving, who made only 111 appearances with Brooklyn and missed 128 games with the team at the time it was first reported last November.

In the Nets’ 121-104 win over Los Angeles, Irving led Brooklyn in scoring with 26 points in 39 minutes of action. The Nets guard also ended his night with seven boards, six assists, two steals, and one block.

Brooklyn’s second unit combined for 66 points against the Lakers. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas led the bench in scoring with 21 points apiece. The Nets outscored L.A. 29-16 in the opening quarter and 36-22 in the fourth.

“It’s nothing but joy in my eyes when I see them get rewarded for the hard work they’ve put in,” Irving said. “It makes my job a lot easier.”

Irving logged 30 or more points in a career-best six consecutive games. While Kevin Durant remains out with a right MCL sprain, Irving has stepped up to help carry his team. On countless occasions, Simmons has disappeared in the clutch for the Nets.

Excluding the Nov. 28 matchup versus the Orlando Magic because of an injury, Simmons has been held scoreless two times this season. Now, there’s a lot more to basketball than scoring.

However, there are times the former Sixer searches for reasons not to play. That’s what it seems. Considering Simmons is earning $35,448,672 this season and $37,893,408 in 2023-24, Nets fans have every right to boo the two-time All-Defensive member. He’s nearing rock bottom.