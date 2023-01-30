Nic Claxton first player since Wilt Chamberlain to average 20 points, 10 rebounds on 80% FG over seven games

Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets is the first NBA player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967 to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds on 80% shooting from the field over a seven-game span. Chamberlain logged 20/10 from Feb. 13 to March 1, 1967.

Through 46 starts this season, Claxton is averaging career highs of 13.2 points, 8.9 boards, 1.6 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 29.5 minutes per game. He’s shooting a career-best 74.7% from the floor, which also leads the league.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Nic Claxton has second-shortest odds to win Defensive Player of the Year this season. A number of sportsbooks are showing more favorable odds for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Clax is the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967 to average at least 20 PPG and 10 RPG with 80% shooting from the field over a seven-game span 🤯

In Brooklyn’s 122-115 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday, Nic Claxton amassed 13 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks in 35 minutes of action. The center finished 6-of-6 (100%) shooting from the field as well.

Last Thursday, in the Nets’ 130-122 loss against the Detroit Pistons, the center scored a career-high 27 points in 34 minutes played. Of course, he shot 11-of-13 (84.6%) from the floor and 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the foul line.

Additionally, Claxton registered at least three blocks in 12 straight games, setting the new Nets franchise record. In December, he recorded six blocks in back-to-back contests against the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

On Jan. 22, in a 120-116 win versus the Golden State Warriors, the South Carolina native logged a career-best 15 rebounds in 37 minutes. Not to mention, he recorded 24 points, one steal, and three blocks.

Along with leading the NBA in field goal percentage, Nic Claxton ranks No. 1 in blocks (125), blocks per game, 2-point field goal percentage (75.1%), and true shooting percentage (71.4%).

The last NBA player to average at least 20 PPG and 10 RPG with 80% shooting from the field over a seven-game span was Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 13–March 1, 1967).

Furthermore, the 23-year-old Georgia product ranks 19th in total rebounds (408), 14th in win shares (5.8), sixth in defensive win shares (2.4), 11th in win shares per 48 minutes (.207), fourth in offensive rating (133.5), second in block percentage (8%), and fourth in defensive rating (107.8).

During the offseason, Nic Claxton signed a two-year, $17.25 million contract with the Nets. He’s earning $8.5 million this season and will make $8.75 million in the 2023-24 season. His new deal includes $2,837,500 in total incentives. Based on Claxton’s latest performances, the fourth-year center is crushing it.