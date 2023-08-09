In the 2022-23 season, the Toronto Raptors finished with a 41-41 record and missed the postseason. Nick Nurse was fired this offseason and PG Fred VanVleet signed with the Rockets. Another Raptor who’s been rumored in trades talks is all-star forward Pascal Siakam. He has a year remaining on his contract and is eligible to sign a long-term extension. However, the Hawks have offered a track package to the Raptors for Siakam. They rejected that offer.

Pascal Siakam is eligible to sign an extension now with the Raptors or wait until the 2024 offseason. He can sign for a maximum extension of four years, $192 million. Extension talks between Siakam and the Raptors have not gained any traction and it’s likely he doesn’t sign before the season.

For the upcoming 2023-24 season, Siakam is set to make $37.8 million in the final year of his contract. There have been rumors of Siakam being traded, but the all-star has never requested a trade. Other teams are reaching out to the Raptors to try and trade for him, but the Raptors have a high asking price.

The Raptors have rejected the Hawks’ trade offer of De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation for Pascal Siakam, per @ShamsCharania The Raptors have reportedly ‘upped their price’ for Siakam pic.twitter.com/ryiJoYSoV2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 8, 2023



The Hawks’ trade offer to the Raptors was shut down, with Toronto now upping their price

Over the last four seasons of his career, Pascal Siakam has become a player that other franchise desire to have. The former first-round pick has shown that he’s one of the league’s most durable players over the last two seasons. In 2021-22 with (37.9) and in 2022-23 with (37.4), he led the NBA in minutes per game.

Additionally, he had one of his best seasons in 2022-23 with the Raptors. His (24.2) points and (5.8) assists were career-highs as well as leading the team in rebounds (7.8) per game. Siakam earned his second all-star selection last year. All that success is why teams like Atlanta and others are willing to make a trade for Siakam.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Hawks offered De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, and draft compensation. The Hawks turned down that offer and have “upped their price” for Siakam since then. That’s a sign to other teams that the Hawks’ offer was not close to what they are trying to get in return. In reality, Pascal Siakam is probably happy with that. He never requested a trade and has said he wants to stay in Toronto.