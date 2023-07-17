For the past seven seasons, Pascal Siakam has been a member of the Toronto Raptors. He was on the championship roster in 2019 and has continued to develop into an all-star. This offseason, Toronto’s championship core took a hit. Fred VanVleet left for Houston and Nick Nurse is now coaching in Philly. There’s been trade speculation for Siakam this offseason. However, he is “not interested” in signing an extension with anyone but the Raptors.

The 29-year-old is heading into the final season of a four-year, $136.9 rookie max extension. He clearly wants to stay in Toronto, but extension talks have yet to happen between the front office and his agents. Multiple teams around the league have made calls this offseason to see what it would take to trade for Siakam.

While he prefers to stay with the Raptors, he could still be moved in a trade. The Raptors and Siakam have some critical decisions to make before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Pascal Siakam is not interested in signing a contract extension with any team that trades for him, per @TheSteinLine “The All-Star forward has continued to signal an unwillingness to sign an extension with any team that trades for him. Siakam has one year left on his contract… pic.twitter.com/xpZzYaTo1A — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 16, 2023



Will the Raptors and Pascal Siakam be able to reach a contract extension this offseason?

If Siakam does sign this offseason with Toronto, he’s eligible for a four-year, $192.2 million extension. The two-time all-star could potentially wait it out until the end of next season and see how 2023-24 plays out. An All-NBA nod next season would make him eligible for a five-year, $290.3 million extension.

With how Siakam currently feels, rival teams may be less interested in trading for him. It doesn’t make sense for someone like the Pacers to trade for Siakam if he would leave after one season. The 2019 NBA champ has made his thoughts very clear this offseason.

However, if the Raptors and himself cannot agree on a contract extension, his mind could change. Siakam has given everything to Toronto and has been incredibly reliable for the team. After Kawhi Leonard left, Siakam has averaged 21+ points per game in four-straight seasons. He knows his worth and wants the Raptors to sign him to an extension. Can the two parties get a deal done before the 2023-24 season begins?