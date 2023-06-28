Home » news » According To Reports At Least Six Teams Around The League Are Interested In Trading For Pascal Siakam

According to reports, at least six teams around the league are interested in trading for Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors are not an easy team to figure out. NBA media members thought the Raptors were going to make moves at this year’s trade deadline. However, they stuck with their championship core for the rest of the season. With the season over, Toronto is receiving a lot of calls for Pascal Siakam. At least six teams around the league are interested in trading for the two-time all-star. 

This summer, Pascal Siakam is going to be eligible for a four-year, $192.2 million max contract extension. He’s been Toronto’s #1 scoring option over the last few seasons. Siakam has played his entire carer with the Raptors and won an NBA title with them in 2019.

He is heading into the final season on a four-year, $136.9 million rookie max extension. With the enormous amount of money the Raptors could owe Siakam, it would not be the worst idea to trade him.

Pascal Siakam is being eyed by a number of teams as a potential trade target

Over the last two seasons, Pascal Siakam has led the NBA in minutes per game. The 29-year-old is the best player on the Raptors’ roster and they need his all-star production. This past season he played and started in 71 games for Toronto. He averaged a career-high (24.2) points and (5.8) assists along with (7.8) rebounds per game.

The Raptors finished 41-41 last season and missed out on making the playoffs. After that, head coach Nick Nurse was fired and trade speculation for Sikam has grown immensely. The Hawks, Hornets, Mavericks, Rockets, Pelicans, and Kings have all made calls to inquire about Siakam.

He’s not the only Raptors player from their championship core that’s receiving a lot of trade buzz. Fred VanVleet has been linked to the Houston Rockets this offseason. League sources have called him “the heart and soul of their team”. VanVleet is a free agent this offseason and is demanding a large contract extension.

