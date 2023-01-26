Brooklyn Nets Are Expected To Be Highly Active In The Trade Market

After a tough 137-133 loss to the Sixers last night, the Brooklyn Nets are 29-18 so far this season. They still await the return of Kevin Durant and the Nets have had the chance to see their flaws in the lineup while their superstar is out. In some ways this helps the Nets in making decisions on the team moving forward. Brooklyn are expected to be highly active in the trade market.

The 2022-23 trade deadline is now exactly two weeks away and it’s going to start to get busy sooner or later. A number of media who cover the league believe the Nets need a big man who can shoot and stretch the floor. Brooklyn’s spacing on the floor becomes stagnant at times and a trade could help change that.

A few players who've seen their role decrease this season have favorable contracts that could make them valuable trade pieces for the Nets.

Three players who are valuable trade assets for Brooklyn if they do end up making a trade are Seth Curry, Joe Harris, and Patty Mills. All three have seen their roles decrease in the 2022-23 season and they have short-term salaries that other teams may be inclined to picking up in a trade package.

After those three, the Nets trade assets for players becomes much smaller. Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas would be two other names in a potential deal. The Nets also have some first-round picks at their disposal as well. Brooklyn have their own firsts in 2028 and 2029 along with two firsts from Philly in 2027 and 2028.

One of the biggest glaring weaknesses for the Nets is when they have Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton on the floor together. Claxton does not take any outside shots and does his work in the paint and that’s to be expected of him at center. What really kills the Nets is Ben Simmons inability to take wide open shots and even layups at times.

Multiple times in their game vs the 76ers last night Ben Simmons would have the chance at a moderately contested layup and would pass the ball. He’s hesitant and take shots and you just can’t have that in the NBA. Sadly, Simmons seems like he’s holding the Nets back at times. When Durant and Irving are playing his decisiveness can go unseen, but he’s had the spotlight on him and hasn’t been responding well.