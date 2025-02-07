Ben Simmons is finalizing a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets and is set to become a free agent. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Upon becoming a free agent, Simmons is set to meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

In 33 games this season, the 28-year-old is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists during 25 minutes per night.

His best performance of the season came on Dec. 21 against the Utah Jazz. Simmons finished with 15 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. He has recorded double-digit assists four times this season.

Simmons’ defense will be the most coveted aspect of his game, with his versatility and length to guard multiple positions.

According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Simmons is seeking a winning environment and stability.

Cavs The Best Fit?

On the surface, it very much appears the most logical fit is with Cleveland.

Despite acquiring De’Andre Hunter via trade before the deadline, the Cavs would certainly like to have more big wing options defensively at their disposal.

In Boston, you have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In New York, there are Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby. Indiana has Pascal Siakam. Milwaukee has Giannis Antetokounmpo. Orlando currently could be a first-round matchup, and have both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

If there is one area opposing teams can look to exploit, it is still at the small forward position. The Cavs are so good everywhere else.

In addition, they’re the league’s most efficient offense and also feature the best jump shooting statistically. That is exactly the type of profile to insulate Simmons’ offensive weaknesses and enhance his playmaking.

What About Clippers And Rockets?

Simmons would certainly fit the Rockets’ defensive identity but one has to wonder if his skills would be redundant on a team that can struggle to score the ball. Yes, he will likely help create more transition opportunities, but there are significant half-court offensive issues that come with him.

This seems to be the fit causing more problems than it provides solutions.

The Clippers have some solid size on the wing among Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey. Is there a real path to minutes here or is he more of an insurance plan?

James Harden is the team’s best playmaker, but Kris Dunn and Patty Mills represents the guard depth behind him. Perhaps, it’s the additional ball-handling and playmaking the Clippers are seeking.

This is a team plagued by injuries in the past, so Simmons could go from backstage to center stage very quickly.