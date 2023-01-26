Main Page
Why ‘Being Aggressive’ Is Helping Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton Have A Career-Best Season So Far
The Brooklyn Nets once again had to play without Kevin Durant last night as he heals from an MCL injury. It was going to be a tough matchup for the Nets, but they’ve shown they can win without some of their best players at times. Having a dominant stretch over his past few games and for the 2022-23 season is Nic Claxton. He’s having a career-best year all around the board for the Nets and explained why “being aggressive” has helped him have success.
In Brooklyn’s 137-133 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last night, Claxton showed out and had another solid performance. This was his fourth game in a row scoring over 20 points an back-to-back games with 24 or more. He’s also had a double-double in five of his last six games.
New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+800) to win the Finals this season.
Nic Claxton leads the NBA in:
FG%: 73.9%
BPG: 2.7
DEFRTG: 107.1 pic.twitter.com/BY3kn8Oqlc
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 26, 2023
Nic Claxton has taken the leap this season into becoming a key piece for the Nets
As of today, the 23 year old big man is leading the league in blocks per game, field-goal percentage, and effective field-goal percentage. On top of that, he’s having a career-best in points (12.9), rebounds (8.7), assists (1.5), and blocks (2.7) per game.
Claxton knows his role and he does it well for the Nets. He is not like the modern day big who can stretch the floor and make three’s. He gets his work done in the post with big-time dunks and a creative layup package.
His matchup for most of the game last night was Joel Embiid who he held his own against. Embiid has a 65-pound weight difference vs Claxton, but you would not know if based on how well he played vs Philly’s big. At one point in the game, Embiid got in he face of Claxton and tried to rattle him up. It didn’t work and Claxton was able to remain calm and continued to play effective.
After the game, he had this to say on what’s been going well for him as he’s taken on an increased role scoring while Kevin Durant is out.
“I’m just being more aggressive, being more assertive out there. We’re missing a lot of scoring. So, somebody has to step up. So I’m just picking my spots and doing what I do.” – Nic Claxton
Nic Claxton over his last 6 games:
25 PTS – 11 REB – 2 BLK
24 PTS – 15 REB – 3 BLK
20 PTS – 5 REB – 4 BLK
20 PTS – 11 REB – 3 BLK
15 PTS – 11 REB – 4 BLK
17 PTS – 13 REB – 4 BLK
DPOY Candidate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nFSSOajIVr
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 26, 2023
- Bennedict Mathurin records 19th 20-point game off bench, second most by rookie since 1970-71
- Why ‘Being Aggressive’ Is Helping Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton Have A Career-Best Season So Far
- Golden State’s Steph Curry Once Again Makes NBA History On Wednesday Vs Memphis
- Alperen Sengun fourth player in NBA history with triple-double, multiple steals, and blocks prior to 21
- Raptors willing to re-sign Gary Trent Jr. as he is now reported “happy” to stay in Toronto
-
Legal 1 week ago
Texas could push for legalized casino and sports betting in 2023
-
NBA 1 day ago
Exclusive Ronny Turiaf Interview: Wembanyama is “1 of 1”, Gonzaga has what it takes to win the national title, France can compete with USA Basketball
-
NBA 2 days ago
Exclusive Darren Till interview: I’d say YES to a YT boxing fight; I was stabbed, dying when a nightclub security brought me back to life; I need to work on my aggression to start winning again
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Nikola Jokic adds to MVP case with game-winner over Magic