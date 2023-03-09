Home » news » The Nets Are Coming Into The Game Undermanned Vs Milwaukee Tonight Nic Claxton Achilles Cam Johnson Knee And Spencer Dinwiddie Rest Are All Out Tonight

The Nets are coming into the game undermanned vs Milwaukee tonight, Nic Claxton (Achilles), Cam Johnson (knee), and Spencer Dinwiddie (rest) are all out tonight

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets will have a tough game on the road vs the best team in the NBA at the moment. The Milwaukee Bucks own the leagues best record at 47-18 and are ten games ahead of the Nets in the East standings. Brooklyn are going to be severely undermanned tonight and are missing three starters vs Milwaukee. Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson, and Spencer Dinwiddie are all out for the Nets. 

Milwaukee and Brooklyn have played three times this season with the Bucks holding a 2-1 season series lead. Role players are going to be relied upon heavily as the some of the Nets’ top scorers are going to be out. The Nets most recently lost to the Bucks on 2/28, 118-104.

It’s a home game tonight for the Bucks as Fiserv Forum. Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have Bucks at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

Who can step up and shoulder a big load for Brooklyn tonight down three starters?

Brooklyn’s starting point guard, small forward, and center are all out tonight for the Nets for various reasons. Spencer Dinwiddie (rest) and Cam Johnson (knee) are the two top scorers for Brooklyn behind Mikal Bridges. That means that Bridges is going to have to take his game to another level if the Nets want a win.

Bridges has been stellar for the Brooklyn since being traded from the Suns and the Nets will rely on him heavily tonight. He’s the first player in NBA history to average 25+ points per game on 50 percent from the field, 40 from percent from three, and 90 percent from the free-throw line in their first ten games with a team.

Out as well for the Nets tonight is starting center Nic Claxton (Achilles). He leads the team and rebounds (9.1) and blocks (2.6) per game. Claxton plays a unique role for the Nets and backup center Day’Ron Sharpe will likely get bumped up to the starting lineup tonight.

Ben Simmons (knee/back) is out tonight for Brooklyn and will miss his eighth straight game since the team came back from all-star break. Finally, Royce O’Neale (knee) is out as well tonight. He’s played 62 games for Brooklyn this season and has made 52 starts.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

