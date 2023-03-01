It’s been tough for the Brooklyn Nets since the trade deadline. They are 3-7 in their last ten games and are 0-3 since returning from all-star break. Missing his fourth straight game tonight since the return from all-star break in Ben Simmons. He’s been a huge disappointment for the Nets this year. Speaking to the media yesterday, head coach Jacque Vaughn insisted that the team has had “zero” discussion of shutting Simmons down for the rest of the season.

Vaughn was unable to give a timeline on when Simmons may return and the media pressed him for an answer. He chalked it down to Simmons trying to strengthen his knee so that he can get back on the court. The Nets expected more from Simmons this season and he’s let them down.

It doesn’t help that the Nets acquired four news starters at the deadline who are trying to build chemistry on the court. Where will the three-time all-star fit into that puzzle when he makes his return? New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Georges Niang says he has ‘a lot’ to say about Ben Simmons “Ben Simmons kinda handicapped us” (Via @975JKShow | h/t @sixerdaily ) pic.twitter.com/jkxRBODOU8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 24, 2023

Where will Ben Simmons fit in with the Nets when he returns?

The 2017-18 ROY has played in 42 of the Nets’ 61 games this season and started 33 of those. He’s averaging a career-low in points (6.9), rebounds, (6.3), assists (6.1), steals (1.3), and minutes (26.3) per game this season. It doesn’t help that he’s missed nearly 20 games already this season.

Simmons has already been ruled out tonight vs the Knicks and that will be his even 20th game missed so far this season. The Nets made a gamble last season at the trade deadline when they got Ben Simmons for James Harden. In over a year since the trade, Philly are the clear winners as Ben Simmons is not even half the player he used to be.

When asked if they team would be shutting Simmons down for the rest of the season, head coach Jacque Vaughn has this to say.

“No, that’s a zero on that one. Go zero. Think I went zero last time, going zero again, no discussion,” – Jacque Vaughn

It’s clear that Vaughn is fed up with Simmons and having to coach him. At times it feels like the three-time all-star doesn’t want to be on the court and looks more comfortable on the bench. The biggest flaw he’s had all season long is having no confidence shooting the ball.