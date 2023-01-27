Ben Simmons Leaves Nets 130-122 Loss Early And Jacque Vaughn Did Not Seem Pleased

The Brooklyn Nets lost at home 130-122 to the Detroit Pistons last night and that was their sixth loss in eight games. A 29-19 record has them at fourth in the East, but the Cavaliers could soon jump them. Ben Simmons was accidently hit in the face and had to check out of the game, but the Nets reported that it was knee soreness that kept him out the rest of the game. Head coach Jacque Vaughn was not pleased with Simmons in his subtle comment he had to say afterwards.

It’s blatantly obvious that Ben Simmons is not the player he once was. He’s legitimately afraid to attempt layups at this point and he’s hurting the Nets on offense. Before he left with “knee soreness” mid-way through the third, Simmons had zero points and had only attempted three shots.

His head coach was not pleased after the game and even rolled his eyes when explaining that Simmons was out with "knee soreness". A tough look for Simmons.

Jacque Vaughn rolls his eyes after talking about Ben Simmons "Knee Soreness" 🤣 #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/ZlztIdnvsE — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) January 27, 2023

Jacque Vaughn was not pleased when Ben Simmons checked himself out of the game and did not return

After the game, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn had this to say when discussing his players being ready for back-to-back games and being prepared both physically and mentally.

“The people who suited up, the people who played, the people who stepped on the floor had an opportunity to impact the basketball game for their teammates. That’s the objective every single time we step on the floor. We were expecting to win tonight, that’s the goal. ” – Jacque Vaughn

In the middle of the third quarter last night, Simmons was accidently hit in the face by Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey. He checked out of the game soon after and did not return to the contest. You would think it was an eye injury that would have kept him out but rather it was “knee soreness” and Vaughn did not seem to be pleased with that reasoning.

In the clip above you see Vaughn somewhat joking with Nets reporter Megan Triplett when she asked what kept Simmons out for the remainder of the game. Vaughn rolled his eyes and said his diagnosis was “knee soreness” and was clearly had more to say, but not in front of the cameras.

Simmons and Vaughn likely had a lengthy discussion after the game about what went down and why his coach was anything but pleased with him. Just a few days ago, Simmons was benched in the fourth quarter for not being aggressive enough on offense. Again last night he was just too hesitant or took poor shots. Three shot attempts in 19 minutes played in not going to cut it.