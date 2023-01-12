Nets’ Jacque Vaughn Reveals His Plans For Ben Simmons While Kevin Durant Is Out

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the two catalysts that help the Brooklyn Nets run smoothly. With Durant out for a month after injuring his MCL, other players on Nets besides Kyrie Irving need to step up and contribute. This could be a perfect situation for the three-time all-star Ben Simmons to increase his workload and play a larger role. Head coach Jacque Vaughn even told the media what his plans are for Simons while Durant heals.

In their last 20 games the Brooklyn Nets are a scorching 18-2, but how will this next month play out without Durant? Kyrie Irving is capable of carrying the offense to a certain extent and he’ll need the help of players like Simmons to help create for others.

New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+750) to win the Finals this season.

Nets say Kevin Durant (knee) is out for the rest of the game pic.twitter.com/8XNMak8nWb — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 9, 2023

Ben Simmons will need to play a larger role for Brooklyn while KD is out

Tonight’s matchup vs the Boston Celtics will be the Nets first game over the next month or so that they will not have their superstar forward. It’s a perfect chance for Ben Simmons to play a larger role for the Nets and control the pace of their offense. For the 2022-23 season, Simmons is averaging 8/7/6 in 30 games played. Brooklyn need the Ben Simmons of old, the player that was 2017-18 ROY and 2019-20 All-NBA.

Speaking with the media, Brooklyn’s head coach Jacque Vaughn revealed his plans publicly for what he wants and needs Simmons to bring to their offense.

“The next step is to play every possession with force, the beginning of a possession all the way to the end of it,”… “And so that becomes a habit that you consistently [do] from possession to possession and game to game. So the pace that he’s going to create for us, the easy shots that he has to create for us because of the pace, it’s a necessity. And [I’m] looking forward to it.” – Jacque Vaughn

Simmons season-high for points is 22 vs the Grizzlies and the Nets could use a few more 20-point games from him while Durant is out. He needs to continue to keep taking quality shots and play lock-down defense. His career-high is 42 points back in February of 2021. Brooklyn would love to see that type of offensive player on the court again.