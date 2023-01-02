Ben Simmons Receiving High Praise From His Teammates And Coaches In Recent Success

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA right now. On Saturday night, the Nets closed out 2022 strong with a win vs the Hornets and kept their win streak going at eleven games. Brooklyn has not lost a game since 12/4. It all changed for the Nets when Jacque Vaughn became the new head coach after Steve Nash was fired. One player who’s been receiving praise from teammates and coaches is all-star PG Ben Simmons.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, the Nets were taking a gamble on the player they’d be receiving in the James Harden trade. Over the last two months Ben Simmons has found his role on the Nets and he knows what he needs to do to help the team win.

He’s found his role being a point-forward for the Nets and is the defensive stopper when he’s on the court. New York Betting sites have the Nets at (+750) to win the Finals this season. Brooklyn will have the chance to extend their win streak to 12 games when they face the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 7:30pm.

12.31.22 | Through the lens 📸 @CanonUSA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 1, 2023

Ben Simmons being praised for his role with the Nets this season

Since Jacque Vaughn took over as head coach, the Nets are 22-7 and had their winningest month in franchise history under his reign. He’s found a way to get the most out of his players, including Ben Simmons. The Nets took a gamble on Simmons and it’s worked out since his recent turnaround.

The three-time all-star is leading the Nets in assists (5.8) and steals (1.3) per game this season. He’s also doing the things that don’t show up in the box score like his in-game IQ, hustle, and athleticism which all have been huge for Brooklyn. Simmons had this to say on his individual and team success over the last month.

“As time goes on, just adjusting, learning how to play with these guys, knowing who to get shots, when to get shots, being aggressive.”… “nd then defensively, being more confident and sitting down and getting in my stance and moving. Once I have that confidence to move right with my body, I feel like I can do a lot of things out there to help the team win.” – Ben Simmons

He’s been a valuable piece for the Nets this season, but has struggled mightily at the free -throw line. His free-throw percentage is just 43 this season. It’s an area he can work on and get better at over time. Simmons still has an elite level of potential in this league if he ever finds a consistent jump shot to add to his game.