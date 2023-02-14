Brooklyn’s Jacque Vaughn Is Still Trying To Find Ben Simmons’ Role With The Team As The Season Progresses

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been put in a tough situation as a first-year head coach. The team lost their two best play via trade and now the roster looks much different with 2/3 of the season over. Brooklyn has now played two games with all their new acquisitions and Vaughn is trying to find minutes for the new players and the one’s still with the team. His biggest project on the team is trying to find where Ben Simmons fits into the equation.

After the trades of Irving and Durant, the Nets have four new starters and it’s not an easy job for Vaughn to figure out his rotation at this point in the season. Most other teams have built up so much chemistry at this point and Brooklyn are trying to make it work nearly 60 games in already.

Vaughn expressed to the media after the game how it’s going to be hard for him to find consistent minutes for Simmons moving forward. New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+10000) to win the Finals this season.

The #Rockets trading James Harden for Ben Simmons would have been an all time mistake. A 6’10 Point Forward who’s terrified to take shots at the rim… pic.twitter.com/QrZCBGmUOw — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) February 14, 2023

Was Jacque Vaugh’s comment a subtle hint that Simmons will fall out of the Nets rotation?

Simmons has played in 41 of the Nets 57 games so far this season and has made 33 starts. He’s averaging a career-low (7.0) points per game this season and he’s flat out afraid to shoot the basketball. There are multiple opportunities each game where Simmons could have a moderately contested layup and will pass the ball.

Without his scoring ability, Simmons’ need on the court dwindles. Through trades the Nets have added Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith. All four of them can do what Simmons does for the Nets right now and more. Brooklyn traded James Harden for Ben Simmons and the Nets were absolutely fleeced in that deal.

The three-time all-star is not even half the player he used to be. In a loss to the Knicks last night, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in just under 13 minutes played. That type of effort just flat-out is not going to get it done for the Nets.

After Brooklyn’s loss last night, head coach Jacque Vaughn spoke to the media about how it’s going to be a challenge for Simmons to see minutes going forward.

“It’s going to be some work that we have to do,”… ” Because you just take a look at what the lineups could potentially look like. ” – Jacque Vaughn

He then spoke about how when Simmons is in the game, Brooklyn needs to have the right players around him as Simmons has been a pass-first guy all season long. He did this with Kyrie and KD on the team and he’s still doing it now when the Nets are trying to give him a chance. At this point it would not be a surprise to many if Brooklyn tried to move Simmons at the end of this season.