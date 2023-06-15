Home » news » Brooklyns Cam Johnson Is Joining His Teammate Mikal Bridges To Play On Team Usa For The Fiba World Cup

Main Page

Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson is joining his teammate Mikal Bridges to play on Team USA for the FIBA World Cup

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 1 hour ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Cam Johnson pic

This summer, Team USA will travel internationally to play in the FIBA World Cup. It will be taking place across three countries from August 25 – September 10. Team USA has been filling out their 12-man roster over the last few weeks. Today, ESPN insider Adrain Wojnarowski reported the news that Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson will be playing for Team USA. He joins his Nets teammate Mikal Bridges. 

Johnson is set to be the 10th player to officially lock in a spot on Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. On top of playing for Team USA, Johnson is a restricted free agent this offseason. That gives Brooklyn the option to match any contract offers that he receives from another team this offseason.

He was one of the pieces that the Nets took from the Suns in the Kevin Durant trade. They value Johnson very highly in Brooklyn. As it stands, he’s one of five players on the Nets’ roster who will be playing overseas in the FIBA World Cup.

Cam Johnson is the 10th player to lock in a spot to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are two of Brooklyn’s five players on World Cup rosters this summer. Australia has Patty Mills and Ben Simmons on their roster. Japan’s national team will have Nets’ SF Yuta Watanabe. The FIBA World Cup will be an exciting time to see 32 teams battle over the summer to win the gold.

As of Johnson’s commitment today to play for Team USA, their roster is as follows.

  • Mikal Bridges
  • Cam Johnson
  • Walker Kessler 
  • Anthony Edwards
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • Austin Reaves
  • Bobby Portis 
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Brandon Ingram
  • Jarren Jackson Jr. 

That leaves two open spots available for Team USA’s roster. It’s possible that they add players who just finished up the NBA Finals. Bam Adebayo has played for Team USA in the past. The team could also benefit from getting another solid backcourt player to commit to Team USA.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now