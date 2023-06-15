This summer, Team USA will travel internationally to play in the FIBA World Cup. It will be taking place across three countries from August 25 – September 10. Team USA has been filling out their 12-man roster over the last few weeks. Today, ESPN insider Adrain Wojnarowski reported the news that Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson will be playing for Team USA. He joins his Nets teammate Mikal Bridges.

Johnson is set to be the 10th player to officially lock in a spot on Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. On top of playing for Team USA, Johnson is a restricted free agent this offseason. That gives Brooklyn the option to match any contract offers that he receives from another team this offseason.

He was one of the pieces that the Nets took from the Suns in the Kevin Durant trade. They value Johnson very highly in Brooklyn. As it stands, he’s one of five players on the Nets’ roster who will be playing overseas in the FIBA World Cup.

Brooklyn Nets F Cam Johnson has committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. He’ll join Nets teammate Mikal Bridges on USA Basketball’s developing plans for a 12-man roster. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2023

Cam Johnson is the 10th player to lock in a spot to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are two of Brooklyn’s five players on World Cup rosters this summer. Australia has Patty Mills and Ben Simmons on their roster. Japan’s national team will have Nets’ SF Yuta Watanabe. The FIBA World Cup will be an exciting time to see 32 teams battle over the summer to win the gold.

As of Johnson’s commitment today to play for Team USA, their roster is as follows.

Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Austin Reaves

Bobby Portis

Jalen Brunson

Brandon Ingram

Jarren Jackson Jr.

That leaves two open spots available for Team USA’s roster. It’s possible that they add players who just finished up the NBA Finals. Bam Adebayo has played for Team USA in the past. The team could also benefit from getting another solid backcourt player to commit to Team USA.