Yesterday, Team USA and the Greek National team faced off in the group phase of the FIBA World Cup. These two opponents had previously met in an exhibition game. Greece gave their best effort, but still lost 109-81 to the Americans. That win means the United States is moving on to the second round. A lot of their offensive success has come from Lakers’ SG Austin Reaves. He’s come off the bench in every game and has still been one of the more dominant offensive players for Team USA.

The beauty of this year’s Team USA roster is their youth and depth at all positions. Head coach Steve Kerr has the luxury of having some of the NBA’s best young talent with a desire to win. Austin Reaves has been one of those players and he’s embraced his role. Steve Kerr’s starting lineup play’s elite defense.

When Reaves and the subs come in, Team USA arguably becomes more potent on offense. On Wednesday, the Americans will finish their group play against Jordan. Look for Reaves to have another strong contest for Team USA.

AUSTIN REAVES WITH THE NASTY MOVE AND NOW LEADS ALL SCORERS WITH 15! 🐐🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qOWaTOSTB0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 28, 2023



Austin Reaves continues to be a catalyst off the bench for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup

Against Greece, Austin Reaves led Team USA with 15 points and 6 assists in their 109-81 win. He was 4-7 from the field and was a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line. Reigning ROY Paolo Banchero also had six free-throw attempts vs. Greece. Additionally, Josh Hart and himself were the only players to each have 5+ assists in that game.

In Team USA’s 99-72 win vs. New Zealand on Saturday, Reaves had 12 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. The Americans have such a balanced roster and the opposing team never gets a break. Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges starts over Reaves for Team USA. Steve Kerr has Bridges out there for his elite defensive ability and basketball IQ.

When Bridges comes out, Reaves enters the game. In the 2022-23 NBA season with the Lakers, Reaves shot (.398) percent from beyond the arc. Opposing defenses have to respect his outside shooting and that opens up the lane for Reaves. The 25-year-old has no problem finishing through contact at the rim. Reaves is a special player and Team USA is lucky to have him on the roster.