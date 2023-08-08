Main Page
Team USA routed Puerto Rico 117-74 in their first World Cup tune-up game last night
For the next few weeks, Team USA will play some tune-up games vs other teams competing in the FIBA World Cup. They have to travel to Spain and Abu Dhabi for their final four contests. Last night, the Americans had their first warm-up game vs Puerto Rico. Team USA was only up by seven points at halftime, but they pulled away in the second half for a 112-74 win.
Head coach Steve Kerr thought his team played well overall. He’s happy with how they are adjusting to FIBA rules while also learning the game plan that their coaches have developed. Kerr said there’s even been a learning curve for everyone on the coaching staff, including himself.
Their FIBA World Cup roster is not full of the superstar talent that Team USA is used to having. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, gold medalists from the 2021 Olympics, were watching as spectators from the sideline. This is a new-look Team USA that is ready to prove they can compete with anyone in the tournament.
Starting the 🇺🇸 #USABMNT Showcase exhibition games off on the right foot! pic.twitter.com/AcyX9nNfBX
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 8, 2023
Team USA’s next tune-up game is Saturday afternoon vs Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team
One of the best players on the court last night for Team USA was Timberwolves’ all-star Anthony Edwards. He had 15 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals in a dominant second half by the Americans. Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson also scored 15 points last night, one of seven players for Team USA who was in double figures scoring.
The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had seven points and led all players with 12 assists, all while coming off the bench. Mikal Bridges of the Nets had 14 points himself and played elite defense. New York’s starting PG Jalen Brunson had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Overall it was a good win for Team USA as they try to build chemistry on the court as quickly as possible.
.@mikal_bridges out here playing like a DB
📺 @FS1 pic.twitter.com/WKh9q3FZ3a
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 8, 2023
Team USA shot just 2-15 from beyond the arc in the first half and only had a 50-43 lead. Eventually, they went on a 20-0 run in the second half and Puerto Rico couldn’t recover. This certainly isn’t the toughest opponent they’ll face, but it was a good win that the team can build off of. They play Slovenia on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm EST. It will air nationally on FS1.
