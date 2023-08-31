Home » news » Can Anthony Edwards Break Team Usas Single Game Scoring Record Held By Kevin Durant

Can Anthony Edwards break Team USA’s single-game scoring record held by Kevin Durant?

Anthony Edwards Team USA pic

So far, Team USA is still undefeated in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. They won all their exhibition games and are 3-0 in Group play. The Americans have beaten New Zealand, Greece, and Jordan to advance to the second round. A player that’s been dominant offensively for Team USA is 22-year-old Anthony Edwards. He had 34 points in an exhibition game vs. Greece. Could Edwards break Team USA’s single-game scoring record held by Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant is a beloved player for Team USA and shines on the international stage. He is the USA’s all-time leading scorer in Olympic history, has three gold medals, and has the single-game scoring record (38) back in 2010. The 2023 FIBA World Cup roster doesn’t have the veteran presence that the Americans are used to.

Most players are rising stars in the NBA who have played for USA-select teams in the past. Anthony Edwards has had no problem adjusting to the physical international play. The Americans are undefeated in the World Cup through three games and Edwards has been a large part of their success.


Head coach Stever Kerr has praised Anthony Edwards’ two-way play for Team USA

Anthony Edwards is coming off his best statistical season in the NBA. He averaged a career-high in points (24.6), rebounds (5.8), assists (4.4), and steals (1.6) per game. The 22-year-old was also selected to his first all-star team in the 2022-23 season. That success has carried into the FIBA World Cup with Team USA.

Before the World Cup, the Americans played in five exhibition games. Their last contest was a tough win over Germany. Anthony Edwards had 34 points that game, a few points shy of Kevin Durant’s single-game scoring record for Team USA. In their first three World Cup games, Edwards’ highest point total was 22.

That was in Team USA’s latest win vs. Jordan. Edwards had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in their 110-62 blowout victory. Through five exhibitions and three World Cup games, the young all-star has shined. Stever Kerr loves his intensity on defense and how he’s adjusted to international play so quickly. Edwards has the potential to break Durant’s single-game scoring record for Team USA. Their next game is tomorrow morning at 3:40 a.m. EST vs. Montenegro.

