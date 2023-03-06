When the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the suns, many questioned who would be the Nets’ go-to player on offense. Durant accounted for nearly 30 points per game for Brooklyn, but the Nets did get a few players back in the trade package. One of them being Mikal Bridges who has taken his game to new height’s with Brooklyn. For the first time in his career he’s scored 30+ points in back-to-back games. Both were wins for the Nets as well.

Bridges was ready to embrace a lead scoring role for the Nets as he did this with the Suns before he was traded. His former teammate Devin Booker missed an extended stretch of games with a groin injury and Bridges became their first-option on offense.

His offensive game has grown even stronger since coming to Brooklyn and the Nets need every bit of it. NBA betting sites have the Nets at (+25000) to win the Finals this season.

In a small sample size, we’ve seen how important Mikal Bridges is to the Brooklyn Nets’ success

This past Friday the Nets pulled of a miraculous 28-point comeback vs the Celtics and Mikal Bridges scored 38 points. He followed that up with 33 last night in Brooklyn’s 102-86 win vs the Hornets. It’s the first time is Bridge’s career that he’s tallied back-to-back 30+ point games.

In nine game played for the Nets so far since the blockbuster trade, Bridges is averaging (26.1) points, (5.9) rebounds, (3.1) assists, and (1.1) steals. He played 56 games for the Suns this season and was averaging (17.2) points. Bridges is the only Nets player left on the team who averages over 20+ points per game.

The 2021-22 all-defensive first-team selection started the game off hot for the Nets last night. He was a perfect 9-9 in the first quarter and scored 19 of his 33 points then as well. After the game head coach Jacque Vaughn had this to say about his teams effort last night.

“We were locked in from the beginning,”… “Our approach was great. Our attention to detail was great. And we definitely got rewarded for it by playing pretty well.” – Jacque Vaughn

Brooklyn’s next game will be on the road against one of the two bottom team’s in the NBA. The Houston Rockets have just 15 wins so far on the season. They play tomorrow night at 8:00pm.