Mikal Bridges Unhappy With Limited Playing Time Against Bucks

Mikal Bridges is one of the toughest players in the NBA. He is also an up and coming star on the rise. Ever since the trade from the Phoenix Suns last season, Bridges has shouldered a bigger role and has excelled so far as the first option for the young Brooklyn Nets. However, the small forward did express some frustration over the limited playing time against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Didn’t like the choice and whatever that was,” Bridges said when asked about the low minutes against Milwaukee. “But it’s whatever. Definitely was not a fan.”

Head coach, Jacque Vaughn, addressed the decision.

“My thought was getting a feel and pulse of the game. Mikal played 40 minutes last night and so the thought was it wouldn’t be wise for me to continue and go down this path and have him play 40 minutes again,” Vaughn said. “I ran Cam (Johnson), Royce (O’Neale), and Mikal pretty long in the first quarter. Just envisioned at the end of the night that I didn’t want them touching 40 minutes again. That’s really what it boiled down to.”

If there is any conclusion fans can come to after this situation, it is that Mikal Bridges is a player who has a passion to win no matter the cost.

Mikal Bridges’ Impact This Season

Bridges is having another solid campaign for the Brooklyn Nets. So far, he is tallying 21.1 points, 5.3 total rebounds, 3.8 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 52.1 percent. While his defensive numbers have taken a dip, it is vital to remember that he is being asked to bear more offensive responsibility. As a result, he is exuding more effort at that end of the floor, whereas in Phoenix, he could solely focus on the defensive side of the floor. On the year, Bridges has a defensive rebound percentage of 13.3 percent, a career-high in this category, nearly a steal per game, and a defensive win-share total of 0.7.

His defensive numbers are not jumping off the charts like they used to. It is also imperative to remember he is sometimes matched up with the best stars in the league. Stars such as Zach LaVine, Jaylen Brown, Trae Young, and Damian Lillard have all spent time being guarded by the former Phoenix Sun this year. All in all, Mikal Bridges is still having a solid offensive campaign and is developing into a star for the Brooklyn Nets.

Can he Lead the Brooklyn Nets to the Playoffs?

The Nets are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They would be in the play-in tournament if the postseason were to start tomorrow. With teams such as the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers improving this year, the Nets have regressed a bit. Last season, the team finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, there is still a lot of season left to play. If Bridges and the Nets can string together a couple runs soon, they could find themselves back in the thick of the postseason picture. With the way Mikal Bridges has developed since last season, this possibility may be more realistic than one believes.