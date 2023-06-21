The 2022-23 season was full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. Their head coach was fired after seven games and Jacque Vaughn took over. He led the Nets to an 18-2 record at one point during the season. Then Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were traded. In return for Durant, the Nets got Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges. League sources report that Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges is a player “they’re going to build around”.

When the Nets traded Kevin Durant to Phoenix, they needed players in return that could help the team win now. In addition, they got four future first-round picks. Most importantly they got Mikal Bridges. The 26-year-old SF is primed to be the next greatest star for the Nets.

In his 27 regular season games with Brooklyn after the trade, Bridges proved he can be a legitimate #1 scoring option in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges looks to be a key piece in the future success of the Brooklyn Nets

In his short time with Brooklyn last season, Mikal Bridges played at an all-star potential. He averaged (26.1) points, (4.5) rebounds, (2.7) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. Bridges shot (.475) percent from the field and (.376) percent from deep.

He also led the NBA in games played last season with 83. Bridges played one extra game due to the time he was traded to the Nets. Phoenix had already played one more game than Brooklyn did at that time. Not missing games is something Bridges has been known for in his career.

Since becoming a pro, he has yet to miss a game. He’s played 392 in a row, by far the longest active streak in the NBA. During this offseason, the Nets have received numerous calls for Bridges. The team is not going to budge. Brooklyn knows they have a future all-star in Bridges.

The 2023 NBA Draft is tomorrow night at 8:00 pm EST. Brooklyn currently has the 21st and 22nd overall picks in the first round. If they hit on one of those first-rounders, that could be a key piece in the building around Mikla Bridges. There was potential in Brooklyn’s roster at the end of last season. It’s clear that the team still needs a few more pieces to be a legit contender in the East.