Watch Victor Wembanyama, Amen Thompson, and Ausar Thompson be greeted by fans as they arrive in New York City ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was swarmed by fans at the airport after arriving in New York.

Tabbed the best NBA Draft prospect ever, Wembanyama is the kind of franchise-altering prospect that general managers dream of when tanking for the No. 1 overall pick.

A 7-foot-4 prospect that can protect the rim, shoot efficiently off of the dribble, and handle the ball like a guard, Wembanyama has captured the imagination of NBA fans across the globe.

So, when he arrived in New York City for the NBA Draft on Monday, basketball fans in the US didn’t miss their first chance to get a glance at the French superstar. Instead, Wembanyama got his first glimpse of fame, as fans swarmed him at the airport upon his arrival.

One fan asked if he expected to see that type of fanfare on his arrival. Wembanyama responded, “I don’t know how they knew what flight I was on, but you know it’s fun, it’s different.”

Check out the clip below.

“I don’t know how they knew what flight I was on, but you know it’s fun, it’s different.” Fans show love to Wemby as he arrives for the NBA Draft 🤩 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/pr9wk3R7Mx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2023

Amen & Ausar Thompson Arrive In NY, Can Make History At The NBA Draft

Projected top-five picks Amen & Ausar Thompson also landed in New York City to attend the 2023 NBA Draft. The identical twins are expected to be lottery picks and could both end up as lottery picks. If the Thompson brothers land in the first 10 picks, they will be the first siblings in NBA history to be selected in the top-10 picks in the same NBA Draft.

Watch Amen and Ausar Thompson arrive in New York below.

Projected top 5 picks Amen and Ausar Thompson have arrived in New York City for the 2023 NBA Draft 🔥pic.twitter.com/ert9qHqcVN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2023

Wembanyama To Join Spurs In Las Vegas Summer League

The San Antonio Spurs will be on the clock when the 2023 NBA Draft begins on June 22 but there’s no doubt who Greg Popovich and company will be selecting with the first overall pick.

Yet, there are no plans to bring Wembanyama along slowly. In fact, the Spurs seem intent on throwing the 19-year-old in the fire right away at the NBA Summer League.

Despite recently getting swept by Monaco in the LNB Pro A Finals in France, Wembanyama is expected to join the Spurs’ Summer League team in Las Vegas, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

San Antonio will also participate in Sacramento’s California Classic summer league from July 3-5.

