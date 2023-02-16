Main Page
Mikal Bridges’ Career-High 45-Point Night Sets An NBA Record For Most Individuals To Have 45 Points By A Single Team
A new era is underway in Brooklyn after the trades of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The team has four new starters now and they’re trying to build chemistry as quickly as they can. One of those new players is Mikal Bridges who carried the Nets last night with a career-high 45 points and a win. His 45-point outburst help set a new NBA record for most individual players on a team to 45 points. It speaks to the level of talent that the Nets have and have had on the roster.
Bridges ended the game with 45/8/5 along with two steals and two blocks. He also went 4-6 from deep and knocked down some clutch shots in the fourth in a Nets 116-105 win. With his career-high 45 points, he joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Cam Thomas as the four Nets who’ve had a 45-point game this season.
Mikal Bridge’s 45 points help lead the Nets to a much needed win before the all-star break
Before the season started, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were two Nets players who fans and coaches knew could have a 45 point game or better. The two wildcards were Cam Thomas and newly acquired Mikal Bridges from the Phoenix Suns.
Bridges is most known for his defensive abilities, but showed earlier in the season that he could be a teams number on scoring option. Before the trade to Brooklyn he was averaging a career-high (17.2) points per game as he lead the team offensively while Devin Booker was out.
After the game he told the media that he’d never scored 40 points before in his life, so he’s taking his game to new height’s in Brooklyn. He took over late in the game scoring 17 fourth-quarter points for the Nets when they needed him most. Bridges has the ability to score at all three levels and he’s a lockdown defender as well. It will be interesting to see if the Nets do end up keeping him after the offseason.
