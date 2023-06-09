The Detroit Pistons recently hired Monty Williams as their new head coach. He’s expected to help rebuild the franchise back into the powerhouse team they were nearly two decades ago. In doing so, the Pistons need to make some serious moves in free agency this offseason. One piece they need is a “3-and-D” wing. Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson has reportedly been on their radar.

Last season, Johnson was traded at the deadline from the Phoenix Suns in a package deal for Kevin Durant. Johnson came to Brooklyn and shined in his new role. In the past, he had been a role player who took around eight shot attempts per game.

His production increased heavily with the Nets and he had a solid 25-game stretch with them during the end of the regular season. While Nets fans loved Johnson’s play last season, there is always the chance that he’s traded or signed with another team. We already know that the Pistons have reported interest and they might not be the only ones.

Cameron Johnson is being monitored by the Detroit Pistons this offseason

At the moment, the Detroit Pistons have a young, but talented roster. They need time to develop their talent into the players they want them to become. That’s why signing an established veteran like Johnson makes sense for the Pistons.

While the Pistons may value Johnson highly, so do the Brooklyn Nets. They made a long-term decision when they traded Kevin Durant to the Suns. Brooklyn got a number of draft picks and also two players in Johnson and Mikal Bridges who have made a strong impact.

In 25 games with the Nets last season, Johnson averaged (16.6) points, (4.8) rebounds, (2.1) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. His three-point shooting numbers dropped slightly when he came to the Nets, but he still shot at a solid (.372) percent. He also averaged a career-high (30.8) minutes per game. Johnson showed that he’s capable of being a starter in the NBA.