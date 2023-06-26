NBA Rumors: Pistons capable of outbidding Nets for Cam Johnson

For one of the more intriguing NBA rumors, the Detroit Pistons are interested in adding Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, but it might take signing the 6-foot-8 wing to a four-year, $100 million deal. Ben Simmons has a cap figure of $37,893,408 for the 2023-24 season.

“There have been reports that the Nets plan to offer Cam Johnson a four-year, $84 million deal,” wrote James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. “Detroit, which plans to make a run at Johnson, league sources tell The Athletic, can make Brooklyn sweat. … Detroit can offer [four-years, $100 million] comfortably — and a little bit more.”

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Detroit Pistons hold 29th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers.

The Nets are prepared to match offer sheets for Cam Johnson up to 4-years, $100 million, per @WindhorstESPN (https://t.co/TfuRnzqgRz): “I think he’ll probably get around 90 {million}. If a team comes hunting, he could approach 100 {million}, maybe not all guaranteed. I think the… pic.twitter.com/82tksLOfxA — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 26, 2023



“If the Pistons offer a four-year, $100 million contract, the Nets surely would have to think about it,” Edwards added. Perhaps Brooklyn will be able to match a four-year, $90 million offer. However, even that amount could be pushing it. Johnson, 27, is coming off the best statistical season of his NBA career.

“I think he’ll probably get around 90 [million]. If a team comes hunting, he could approach 100 [million], maybe not all guaranteed. I think the Nets will match up to that level,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons might end up with Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson if they offer the 27-year-old a four-year, $100 million deal

No matter where Johnson plays next season, the fourth-year wing deserves a pay raise. In 42 appearances of the 2022-23 regular season split between the Suns and Nets, the forward averaged career highs of 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 28.5 minutes per game.

Johnson also shot a career-best 47% from the field and 40.4% beyond the arc this past season. In February, the Phoenix Suns traded Johnson, Mikal Bridges, and five first-round draft picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2028-29) to the Nets for Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren.

The Pistons plan to make an aggressive push for Cam Johnson, potentially a $100+ million offer sheet in free agency, per @JLEdwardsIII (https://t.co/Bl5yjdrTDb): “Detroit can offer {4-years, $100 million} comfortably — and a little bit more.” Johnson already has a strong bond… pic.twitter.com/DyLx5etFmn — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 26, 2023

In Brooklyn’s 142-118 loss to the New York Knicks on Mar. 1, the forward scored a season-high 33 points in 28 minutes of action. Along with grabbing two boards, Johnson shot 13-of-18 (72.2%) from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from 3-point range.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, Johnson averaged playoff-series highs of 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. In the Nets’ 96-84 loss to Philly in Game 2, the forward scored a playoff career-high 28 points in 41 minutes as a starter.

Other NBA rumors are on the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like