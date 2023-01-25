76ers’ Joel Embiid (foot) questionable, Furkan Korkmaz (shoulder) out vs. Nets

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is questionable, and guard Furkan Korkmaz (right shoulder) is out for Wednesday night’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden (right foot tendon strain) was upgraded to probable on the injury report. Embiid has missed a total of 12 games so far this season. Kormaz was absent in 22 games as well.

Based on a select few of NBA betting sites, the 76ers have eighth-best odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Joel Embiid is questionable with left foot soreness tonight against the Nets, meaning Montrezl Harrell could play significant minutes at the 5. I asked Trez about Nic Claxton’s emergence with Kevin Durant out. This was his answer. #Nets #Netsworld #76ers pic.twitter.com/ayRbGeEBsM — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 25, 2023

Through 34 starts this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 33.6 points and 34.8 minutes per game. In addition to logging 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.7 blocks per contest, the 76ers center shooting a career-best 53.7% from the floor and 35.2% outside the arc.

On Nov. 13, in the 76ers’ 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, the four-time All-NBA member recorded a career-high 59 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 19-of-28 (67.9%) shooting from the field and 20-of-24 (83.3%) at the foul line.

76ers center Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is questionable, guard Furkan Korkmaz (right shoulder) is out against Nets on Wednesday

Moreover, Furkan Korkmaz is averaging 4.0 points, 1.2 boards, and 10.5 minutes per game through 24 appearances off the bench. Also, the Turkish baller is shooting 41% from the floor and 34.3% beyond the arc. At least the 76ers are recovering from injuries.

For Brooklyn’s injury report, Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain) is the only one listed. The two-time Finals MVP was re-evaluated Monday afternoon. He needs more time to recover. Durant’s injury will be re-assessed in two weeks. He’s “progressing well and as expected,” the team announced on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant Medical Update: pic.twitter.com/3dGyrIju5P — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 24, 2023

Leading into Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference showdown, the Nets are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They’re 11-3 in their previous 13 road games. However, Brooklyn is 5-11 in its past 16 meetings versus the 76ers. After dropping four straight contests, Brooklyn is now coming off back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has won eight of its past 10 contests. The Sixers also on a five-game win streak. They’re 7-2 in their last nine matchups against Brooklyn. Not to mention, the 76ers are 4-1 in their previous five meetings versus Atlantic Division opponents.