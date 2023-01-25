Home » news » 76ers Joel Embiid Foot Questionable Furkan Korkmaz Shoulder Out Vs Nets

Main Page

76ers’ Joel Embiid (foot) questionable, Furkan Korkmaz (shoulder) out vs. Nets

Updated 22 mins ago on
2 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
76ers Joel Embiid (foot) questionable, Furkan Korkmaz (shoulder) out vs Nets
USA Today Network
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is questionable, and guard Furkan Korkmaz (right shoulder) is out for Wednesday night’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden (right foot tendon strain) was upgraded to probable on the injury report. Embiid has missed a total of 12 games so far this season. Kormaz was absent in 22 games as well.

Based on a select few of NBA betting sites, the 76ers have eighth-best odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Through 34 starts this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 33.6 points and 34.8 minutes per game. In addition to logging 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.7 blocks per contest, the 76ers center shooting a career-best 53.7% from the floor and 35.2% outside the arc.

On Nov. 13, in the 76ers’ 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, the four-time All-NBA member recorded a career-high 59 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 19-of-28 (67.9%) shooting from the field and 20-of-24 (83.3%) at the foul line.

76ers center Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is questionable, guard Furkan Korkmaz (right shoulder) is out against Nets on Wednesday

Moreover, Furkan Korkmaz is averaging 4.0 points, 1.2 boards, and 10.5 minutes per game through 24 appearances off the bench. Also, the Turkish baller is shooting 41% from the floor and 34.3% beyond the arc. At least the 76ers are recovering from injuries.

For Brooklyn’s injury report, Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain) is the only one listed. The two-time Finals MVP was re-evaluated Monday afternoon. He needs more time to recover. Durant’s injury will be re-assessed in two weeks. He’s “progressing well and as expected,” the team announced on Tuesday.

Leading into Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference showdown, the Nets are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They’re 11-3 in their previous 13 road games. However, Brooklyn is 5-11 in its past 16 meetings versus the 76ers. After dropping four straight contests, Brooklyn is now coming off back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has won eight of its past 10 contests. The Sixers also on a five-game win streak. They’re 7-2 in their last nine matchups against Brooklyn. Not to mention, the 76ers are 4-1 in their previous five meetings versus Atlantic Division opponents.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now