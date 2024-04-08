Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey posted a career-high 52 points on 19-of-41 (46.3%) shooting from the field, 2-of-10 (20%) from 3-point range, and a perfect 10-of-10 (100%) at the free throw line — during Sunday night’s 133-126 double-overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

It was the third time this season that Maxey has set a new career high in points in a single game. Maxey, 23, also became the fourth Sixer to record at least three 50-point games in a season — joining Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson, and teammate Joel Embiid. Chamberlain had an NBA-record 45 in 1961-62.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Maxey is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Sportsbooks still show Coby White and Jalen Williams in the top three.

Tyrese Maxey set a new career-high with 52 PTS to give the Sixers their 5th straight win 🔥 PHI moves to the 7th seed and is 1 GB IND for 6th! pic.twitter.com/4ZAqxOTat1 — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2024



“For my little self to be mentioned with those guys, hey, I’m happy, blessed,” Maxey said. “I didn’t want to let us lose. I just wanted to do whatever I could, exert all my energy. And I could live with the result after that. No matter how tired, no matter how sore, I just wanted to go out there and try to help us win.”

The 2024 All-Star put up 26 points on 10-of-20 (50%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-5 (100%) at the foul line in his first 28 minutes played against San Antonio.

According to Stathead, he now has scored at least 20 points in 54 games this season, which is tied with Stephen Curry for 13th in the NBA this season.

Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid are the first teammates in NBA history to each have three 50-point games in a season

Additionally, Maxey and Embiid are the first teammates in NBA history to each have three games with 50 or more points in a season. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is the only other player with three 50-point games this season.

Furthermore, Maxey scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and six points in the two overtimes to help the 76ers (44-35) move into seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of the Miami Heat (43-35).

Philadelphia trails the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (45-34) by just a game.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are the first teammates in #NBA history to each have 3 50+ point games in a season. #Sixers — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 8, 2024



“Tyrese has been amazing for us all year long,” said Sixers forward Nicolas Batum. “We could easily [be] like, “Aw, this is not our night. They’re playing good. Second night of a back-to-back.’ No, he didn’t give up. He led the way for us. He kept fighting for us.”

Through 68 games (all starts) this season, Maxey is averaging career highs of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steal, and 37.6 minutes per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37% from deep.

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Detroit Pistons (13-65) on Tuesday night.