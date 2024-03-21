Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry drained his 300th 3-pointer of the season during Wednesday night’s 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 10-time All-Star is the league leader. This is the fifth time of his 15-year career that he has reached 300 3s in a season.

Other times include the 2015-16 season, when he made a career-high 402 3s — along with 2018-19 (354 3s), 2020-21 (337 3s), and 2016-17 (324 3s). James Harden (378 3s in 2018-19) and Golden State teammate Klay Thompson (301 3s in 2022-23) own the other two.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Curry now holds second-shortest odds behind DeMar DeRozan to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

There’s no stopping 30 ⚡️ Stephen Curry has reached 300 threes in a season for the fifth time in his career. pic.twitter.com/kNVvKOJxJd — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 21, 2024



Curry, 36, scored 14 points on 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from the field and 4-of-7 (57.1%) from 3-point range. He made a season-best 11 3-pointers on 16 attempts (68.8%) against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8.

“He gonna do it again next year. I’m not surprised,” said Warriors guard Chris Paul, who added 12 points and a season-high 14 assists. “It’s easy for him, he shoots the life out of the ball, takes care of his body.”

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry has led the NBA in 3-pointers seven times in his career

In addition to the eight-time All-NBA member winning two 3-point shooting contests in 2015 and 2021, Curry has led the NBA in 3-pointers seven times throughout his career: 2012-13 (272), 2013-14 (261), 2014-15 (286), 2015-16 (402), 2016-17 (324), 2020-21 (337), and 2021-22 (285).

Through 62 games (all starts) this season, Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 32.7 minutes per game while shooting 45% from the floor, 40.5% from deep, and 92% at the free throw line.

Most threes this season: 301 — Stephen Curry (40.5%)

234 — Luka Doncic (37.6%)

220 — Klay Thompson (38.6%)

216 — Donte DiVincenzo (39.7%) pic.twitter.com/C9KCLBl52w — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) March 21, 2024



He needs to appear in three more games this season to be eligible for awards and honors. The 65-game minimum applies for MVP, All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year, Clutch Player of the Year, etc.

Furthermore, Curry is also already Golden State’s franchise leader in points (23,360), assists (6,041), steals (1,467), field goal attempts (16,861), games played (943), 3-pointers made (3,687), 3-point attempts (8,665), turnovers (2,956), and free throw percentage (91%).

The Warriors host Indiana on Friday night.