Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green became the first NBA player to post a double-double without attempting any shots, in Friday night’s 114-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The four-time All-Star ended his outing with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and a block in 35 minutes of action. In fact, it was his 10th double-double of the season and 153rd of his 12-year career.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Warriors hold 11th-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

Players who recorded a double-double without scoring a point: Norm Van Lier (0/11/13 in 1971)

Josh Giddey (0/10/10 in 2021)

Tomas Satoransky (0/10/13 in 2022) And now, Draymond Green (0/12/11). pic.twitter.com/xwmxTjOcSu — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 13, 2024



Moreover, Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Green for his effort after the loss, citing it as one of the main reasons Golden State remained in the game.

“I don’t care if Draymond shoots or doesn’t shoot,” Kerr said. “He does everything else. He was incredible tonight. His defense was so good, his competitiveness. I thought our guys in the second half, the way they fought, it was amazing to watch just the competitive spirit and the energy.

“These guys, you know, they’ve been doing it for 12, 15 years, winning championships, playing deep into June. Here we are, fighting for the play-in, and these guys are Hall of Famers. You see the effort that they gave, the fight to get back in the game, to give ourselves a chance. … It’s beautiful.”

Golden State Warriors are 33-22 with Draymond Green in the lineup this season, 12-14 without him

Additionally, Green joined Norm Van Lier (zero points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists in 1971), Josh Giddey (zero points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in 2021), and Tomas Satoransky (zero points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in 2022) as the only players in NBA history to register a double-double without scoring a point.

Through 55 games (52 starts) this season, Green is averaging 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 49.7% from the field, a career-best 39.5% from 3-point range, and 73% at the foul line.

In Golden State’s 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 15, the Michigan State product amassed a season-high 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes of action.

Also, the Warriors have gone 12-14 without Green and 33-22 with the eight-time All-Defensive member this season.

“I don’t care if Draymond shoots or doesn’t shoot. He does everything else.” Kerr praises Draymond’s impact despite not taking a shot in tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/FwiiboxRS8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2024



Furthermore, Golden State (45-36) sits 10th in the Western Conference standings. If the regular season ended today, the Warriors would have to play at the No. 9 Sacramento Kings (45-36) in the NBA Play-In Tournament next week.

“You get two chances to win one game, you get a chance to move up to the seven seed if you win that seven-eight play-in game,” Kerr added. “So obviously we want to win every game and put ourselves in the best spot possible.”

Of course, the Warriors host the Jazz (31-50) on Sunday to conclude the regular season having won the last four matchups. Golden State is 20-20 at home and 25-16 away this season.