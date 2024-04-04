Jerry West will be entering the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for a record third time, and his latest NBA election is for his work as a contributor to the game, according to sources.

West, 85, is the only individual to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in three distinct roles. The West Virginia native was previously inducted as a player (1979) and as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team (2010).

The contributor election is for his work as a general manager with the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, along with his time spent as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2024



In those roles, West won eight championships (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2015, 2017) and was twice named NBA Executive of the Year (1995 with the Lakers, 2004 with the Grizzlies).

As a player, West won the 1972 NBA Finals with the Lakers against the New York Knicks. He also won the 1969 NBA Finals MVP award versus the Boston Celtics.

West is still the only player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP on the losing team. Mr. Clutch retired as a 14-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA member in 1974. West has nine rings total.

Jerry West facilitated the Los Angeles Lakers trade for Kobe Bryant in 1996, coached team from 1976-1979

Of course, there are five ways for a person to make the Basketball Hall of Fame: player, contributor, coach, referee, and team member. West is in a league of his own after checking off three of the five. The Lakers retired his No. 44 jersey in 1983. West also coached the Lakers from 1976-1979, leading L.A. to a 145-101 record and three straight playoff appearances.

Furthermore, West is largely credited for constructing the Lakers’ rosters throughout the 1980s and 1990s during his 18 seasons as general manager. The Hall of Famer’s most notable achievement is the famous trade that brought Kobe Bryant to L.A. as well.

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 3, 2024



Bryant was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School. Black Mamba was then traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

Jerry West spent six years with the Warriors and helped compose rosters that won titles in 2015 and 2017 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also worked in the Grizzlies’ front office for five years.

In 2007, West retired as the Grizzlies general manager and turned over managing duties to Chris Wallace.

Additionally, the former 6-foot-3 guard was selected to the 35th, 50th, and 75th NBA Anniversary Teams. West is also famously known for inspiring the NBA’s current logo.