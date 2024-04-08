NBA Rumors: Magic Interested in Sharpshooter Klay Thompson?

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Orlando Magic could be potentially interested in adding Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in the offseason.

“One of the worst-kept secrets in the league is that Orlando, loaded with young talent but not with shooters, might offer Klay Thompson a ton of money next summer,” wrote Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

“Meanwhile, [Warriors owner] Joe Lacob has said the Warriors want to get all the way out of the luxury tax next summer, which is possible, but only if they are very disciplined about how much they’re willing to pay to keep Klay and/or CP3 [Chris Paul].”

Thompson, 34, is in the final season of the five-year, $189.9 million deal he signed with Golden State in July 2019. He’s earning $43.21 million this season. The 11-year veteran could have inked a four-year, $140 million contract extension in October.

However, no extension was imminent for Thompson and the Warriors last year, considering “the two sides were far apart,” according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic could pursue Klay Thompson, who ranks sixth in career 3-pointers

Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract last July, and Stephen Curry is currently under contract through the 2025-26 season. Paul’s $30 million salary for the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed.

Through 74 games (60 starts) this season, Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 29.6 minutes per game while shooting 43% from the field, 38.4% from outside the arc, and a career-best 92.1% at the foul line.

In Golden State’s 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 15, he came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season and finished with a season-high 35 points and seven 3-pointers. Thompson became a reserve for the first time since March 11, 2012.

His 35-point game was the first for a Warriors player in the second unit since Ian Clark in 2017 against the San Antonio Spurs, according to the Basketball-Reference database.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Thompson also had started 727 straight games, the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA, trailing only DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, and Curry.

The Magic could really use Thompson’s perimeter shooting. He ranks sixth on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list with 2,467 3s. The four-time NBA champ trails Curry (3,729), Ray Allen (2,973), James Harden (2,940), Lillard (2,602), and Reggie Miller (2,560).

