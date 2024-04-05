Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden is the fourth player in NBA history to amass at least 25,000 points, 6,000 rebounds, and 7,000 assists — joining Oscar Robertson, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook.

Harden, 34, has recorded 25,846 points, 6,002 rebounds, 7,604 assists, 1,597 steals, and 600 blocks in 1,069 games (855 starts) across his 15-year career. The 10-time All-Star ranks 20th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

In Los Angeles’ 102-100 win over the Nuggets on Thursday night, Harden tallied 20 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and a steal in 38 minutes of action. He finished just 6-of-23 (26.1%) shooting from the field and 2-of-13 (15.4%) from 3-point range.

“All in all, it was a good win for us,” Harden said. “The first quarter we got down and didn’t panic and the second quarter we made some shots. Defensively, we locked in.”

Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden, Russell Westbrook made an alley-oop in the third quarter

During the third quarter, Harden found Westbrook open under the basket for a quick alley-oop. Harden played his first three NBA seasons (2009-12) with the triple-doubles king on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“James is a great passer, always has been. We have a connection based off years of experience. Good to know I can still get up there and smell that air up top,” Westbrook said.

The Clippers ended a five-game skid at home despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who missed his second straight game because of a sore right knee. Los Angeles remains two games ahead of the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Through 69 games (all starts) this season, James Harden is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 34.8 minutes per game while shooting 42.8% from the floor, 38.2% from deep, and 87.7% at the line.

The seven-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 35 points in a 151-127 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 18. He shot 12-of-16 (75%) from the field and drained a season-best eight 3-pointers.