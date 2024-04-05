Home » news » 76ers Fined 100000 For Violating Injury Reporting Rules With Joel Embiid

76ers Fined $100,000 For Violating Injury Reporting Rules With Joel Embiid

USA Today Network

The NBA issued the Philadelphia 76ers a $100,000 fine on Friday for violating the injury reporting rules with Joel Embiid. The NBA said the Sixers “failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Embiid prior to their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2.”

According to the league’s official press release, “Embiid was listed as ‘out’ in Philadelphia’s initial injury report and he subsequently played in the game. The fine takes into account the 76ers’ prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules.”


Embiid, 30, underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee on Feb. 6. The Sixers’ return timetable for the seven-time All-Star was 6-8 weeks. Eight weeks out from Feb. 6 was Tuesday, April 2.

Despite the news that Embiid would return on Tuesday, Philadelphia still listed the 7-footer as out on the injury report all day until 5:49 p.m. ET, then upgraded him to available just over an hour later.

NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers $75,000 in February after Joel Embiid missed Nikola Jokic matchup

Disclosing game availability is especially important for sports betting. This is the second time the Sixers have been fined this season for misreporting Embiid’s game availability status on the injury report.

The NBA fined the club $75,000 in February after Embiid went from not being on the injury report to “out with left knee soreness” for a nationally televised game on Jan. 27 against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The 76ers received a six-figure fine this time around because of prior violations of this policy. Though, the league did confirm in February that Embiid’s injury was existent — meaning the team was not in violation of the player participation policy.


With five games left of the regular season, the Sixers are 42-35 and rank eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. Philadelphia trails the seventh-seeded Miami Heat (42-34) by just half a game.

The 76ers are at Memphis (26-50) on Saturday and then play at San Antonio (18-58) on Sunday.

After that, they host the Detroit Pistons (13-63) next Tuesday, Orlando Magic (45-31) next Friday, and end their regular season against the Brooklyn Nets (30-47) on Sunday, April 14.

